Aloette Announces New Aloe Pout and Aloe Kiss Hydrating Lip Products for Extra Hydration and a Wash of Full Coverage Lip Color

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aloette Cosmetics, a beauty brand committed to creating skincare and makeup that prioritizes overall skin health, has released two new lip products—Aloe Pout Matte Liquid Lipstick and Aloe Kiss Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm to perfect your pout this Fall. The expansion into a matte liquid lip is new for Aloette and it will pair well with their existing Liquid Lip Shine Products. The Tinted Lip Balm is also an exciting expansion as the brand previously did not have any colored lip balms. Both lip products will fill a gap in Aloette's lip collection.

"We are so excited to be launching our new lip products," says Director of Sales of Aloette, Mindy Boyd. "Aloe Pout is a true long wearing lipstick and the shade range in the Aloe Kiss lends itself perfectly as a hydrating topper to customize your color and keep lips glossy."

Aloe Pout Matte Liquid Lipsticks provide an instant bold matte lip with high intensity color to help moisturize the lips. Aloe Pout is formulated with a lip-loving blend of Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Coconut Oil, and Vitamin E to help soothe, hydrate, and moisturize the lips while helping to improve texture and restore moisture to the lips. Aloe Pout applies with full coverage color and is available in the following shades:

Luxe Linen: A cool and creamy mauve nude

Red Chiffon: A rich true red

Rose Silk : A deep rosy mauve

: A deep rosy mauve Spiced Ginger: A cool toned brick red

Aloe Kiss Hydrating Tinted Lip Balms provides a full dose of hydration and a pop of conditioning lip color. Aloe Kiss is formulated with Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Coconut Oil, and Macadamia Seed Oil to help soothe, moisturize, and soften the lips. Aloe Kiss can be worn on its own for a touch of color or over a lipstick for a sheer wash of extra hydration. The Tinted Lip Balms are available in the following shades:

Cherry Soda : A sheer peach

: A sheer peach Just Peachy: A soft, cool pink

Sangria Splash: A cool magenta

Sparkling Rose: A sheer, deep red

Both Aloe Pout Matte Liquid Lipsticks and Aloe Kiss Hydrating Tinted Lip Balms are exciting launches for Aloette as this is the brand's newest venture into matte liquid lipsticks and tinted lip balms. Both products can be worn together as Aloe Kiss helps provide a hydrating base for the lips before applying Aloe Pout for high intensity color. Aloette recommends pairing together Sparkling Rose and Spiced Ginger for a hydrated, vibrant red lip, or Sangria Splash and Rose Silk for a deep pink hue that is a perfect pop of color for cooler weather. The good-for-your-skin formulas for Aloe Pout and Aloe Kiss align with Aloette's mission to provide beauty solutions that are gentle for the user and the environment. Both lip products are cruelty free and free of any Gluten, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Hydroquinone, and Formaldehyde.

To find out more about Aloette beauty and skin care, including certified organic Aloeganic®, please visit us at aloette.com.

About Aloette

Aloette is North America's premier age-defying beauty brand, providing women of all ages and origins with the high-quality skincare and cosmetic products and home-based business opportunities in the health and beauty industry. Incorporating clean and cutting-edge cosmetic ingredients and technology, Aloette offers an array of high-performance makeup and skin care solution collections designed to help deliver real results. Aloette Cosmetics is an Astral Brands company. For more information, visit http://www.aloette.com.

