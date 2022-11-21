FPI Purchases Real Estate Leased to Large Ag Equipment Dealer

Farmland Partners Inc. FPI (the "Company" or "FPI") acquired, on November 18, four Ohio properties that house agricultural equipment dealerships for $17.2 million. The dealerships are operated by Ag-Pro, North America's largest John Deere dealer.

"Farmland is and will continue to be FPI's primary business, but this deal provided several strategic advantages for our Company and its shareholders," explained FPI Chairman and CEO Paul Pittman. "The long-term lease in place should supply a steady income stream at a cap rate that's higher than what we typically see in farmland. Additionally, this acquisition will further mitigate risk through portfolio diversification and establish a meaningful connection with a key player in the agricultural community."

Technology and data collection have made agricultural equipment a primary component of farm productivity and sustainability, Pittman said, adding, "Forging a relationship with a company like Ag-Pro will enhance our reach into the agricultural business community."

Ag-Pro was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Boston, Georgia. Its footprint spans across seven states, currently operating 80 locations in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and Kentucky. Ag-Pro offers a full line of agricultural equipment along with the aftermarket parts and service support to accompany it. The company also serves the lawn & garden and compact construction markets. Ag-Pro's area of responsibility covers approximately 5.4 million agricultural acres in and around Ohio.

"We take pride in developing long-lasting partnerships with our farmers and customers," said James Groover, President and CEO of Ag-Pro. "Farmland Partners shares this farmer-first mentality, which is one reason why this transaction made so much sense for us. We look forward to working with the FPI team."

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns and/or manages more than 190,000 acres in 18 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and more than 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com or (720) 452-3100.

