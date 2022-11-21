Merck and Co Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2022

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Merck and Co Inc - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Merck's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its accelerators, incubators, and other innovation programs, its technology initiatives, venture arm, investments, acquisitions and its estimated ICT budget.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck) is a multinational healthcare company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines, biological therapies, vaccines, and animal health products. The company comprises two operating segments namely Pharmaceutical and Animal Health.

The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products and vaccines. The company's human health pharmaceutical product portfolio comprises therapeutics and preventive agents. Its vaccine product portfolio comprises adult, adolescent and pediatric vaccines.

The Animal Health segment is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of veterinary pharmaceutical products and vaccines.

The company is using several emerging technologies such as 3D printing, AI, ML, big data, and blockchain among others, has launched accelerator and incubator programs, and is partnering, investing and acquiring digital companies to quickly develop new drugs and improve operational efficiency.

Merck is exploring and utilizing technologies including 3D printing, AI & machine learning (ML), big data, connected care, blockchain, cloud, IoT, virtual & augmented reality, wearable tech, and genomics to accelerate drug discovery and development, improve supply chain efficiency, and ensure consistent product quality.

