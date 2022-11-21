Lin Heidt of LinHeidt.com and EFWA to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CANMORE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma is a part of life and at some point, we all experience disturbing or stressful events that impact our emotional, mental and physical well-being. When the reactions and residue are left unprocessed our mental, physical, social, emotional, and spiritual well-being is often impaired. We all know the feeling of being “slightly off” after the disagreement at work, the car accident years ago, the flood or whatever circumstance occurred. Fortunately, no matter what happened to us the wounds from our past do not have to define us for the rest of our lives. By seeking the help of trained professionals, we can heal our symptoms and complaints and move towards wholeness.

Lin Heidt is a Somatic Experiencing® Practitioner, a form of body centered therapy, a certified yoga teacher and founder of LinHeidt.com and Earth Fire Water Air (EFWA).

“Most of us are overworked, overcommitted, overstressed, and juggling many things at once which affects our ability to make clear heart centered decisions. We have learned to analyze, “figure it out” and resolve life with reason and mental directives. Although these are valuable tools, we also want to bring the wisdom of the body into the conversation.

Stress and trauma create a fractured memories and a distorted sense of safety can occur in which our reptilian brain hijacks our cortex and starts to sense danger everywhere.

Somatic Experiencing (SE) ™ is an extremely valuable approach because it recognizes that our mind and bodies are connected and that distressing experiences are stored in our tissue on a cellular level and in areas of the brain. Stress and anxiety can cause irreparable harm to our immune and other bodily systems, but somatic therapy releases these stuck energies that have remained in our bodies for possibly long periods of time. The work of Somatic Experience (along with Polyvagal theory) integrates mind, body and soul brings us back into clarity and coherence.

This work allows the nervous system to release and discharge locked energy and to return to balance. By using any of the tools of SE, yoga, meditation, and breathing and relaxation exercises, your heart and soul will be gently nourished and restored and you will begin to finally live the life you absolutely love.”

In Lin’s sessions, we are guided to connect with our internal state, foster receptivity and deep listening, and to pay attention to people, places, and things that bring us joy, so we begin to radiate and love ourselves more fully and unconditionally.

Along with somatic experiencing, Lin practices and teaches meditation and yoga from the Hatha and Vinyasa traditions. She describes yoga as the process of self awareness and coherence of the body mind and soul, and emphasizes how yoga is not simply a physical practice of fancy poses.

Lin’s mission is to help us live the most authentic, joyful lives possible.

“I call what I do magical. When we go to a place of healing and unite with our higher selves and true purpose it brings us inner strength and clarity, fulfillment, abundance, and peace. We can see the years and weight lift from our soma. It brings me great happiness to accompany you on this journey.”

