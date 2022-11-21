Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Research Covering Growth Analysis & Industry Trends with Forecast 2030

Reports And Data

The global Point of Care diagnostics market size was USD 39.28 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach USD 97.27 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rise in prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases and increase in awareness of PoC diagnostics products among the global population are key factors driving market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and subsequent demand for better treatment and rapid detection of diagnostics services cause a heavy burden on traditional diagnostic mechanism. This leads to an increase in demand for PoC diagnostics products. Diagnosis at patient care units is efficient and results in quick turn-around time, concordant with laboratories, and helps in rapid management of diseases, boosting market growth over the forecast period.

PoC technologies that decentralized rapid and low-cost diagnostics of COVID-19 infection are the need of the hour. The commercialization of technologies helped develop fast PoC molecular diagnostics tests that help detect and prevent the spread. Thus, developments of innovative products encourage adoption of these technologies. Growing demand for rapid diagnosis test kits is projected to impact the PoC diagnostics market growth positively.

However, even though PoC devices are highly efficient and help in the rapid management of diseases, strict regulatory policies regarding approval and commercialization are one of the major hindrances that impact the mobility and market growth. On the basis of patient requirements and cases, the PoC test cost can be higher than tests conducted in traditional laboratories.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• Hospital/critical care center segment is expected to lead the global market in terms of revenue contribution due to increased awareness regarding early diagnosis of chronic diseases such as diabetes and others. In addition, demand for rapid tests and early management of diseases are key factors that are expected to propel growth of the segment.

• Lateral flow assay segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the PoC diagnostics market over the forecast period. Growth of the segment is expected to be driven by increase in focus on replacing time-consuming and traditional laboratory techniques. Due to the low cost and clinical utility, lateral flow assays are a popular platform for PoC diagnostics.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the presence of several key players, lower regularity hurdles, and rise in awareness and accessibility of innovative PoC diagnostics products.

Key Players covered in this report are:

• F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd.

• Abbott

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• Quidel Corporation

• Danaher

• BD

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Biomerieux

• Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

• EKF diagnostics.

Product Outlook:

• Glucose Monitoring Products

• COVID-19 Testing Products

• Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products

• Infectious Disease Testing Products

• Coagulation Monitoring Products

• Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products

• Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

• Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

• Fecal Occult Testing Products

• Other Products

Platform Outlook:

• Lateral Flow Assays

• Immunoassays

• Microfluidics

• Dipsticks

• Molecular Diagnostics

Mode of Purchase Outlook:

• OTC Testing Products

• Prescription-Based Testing Products

End-Use Outlook:

• Clinical Laboratories

• Ambulatory Care Facilities and Physicians’ Offices

• Pharmacies, Retail Clinics, and E-Commerce Platforms

• Hospitals, Critical Care Centers, and Urgent Care Centers

• Home Care and Self-Testing

• Other End-Use

Based on Region market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

