Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth USD 16.30 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the research, the global liquid synthetic rubber market is expected to grow from USD 10.95 billion in 2020 and reach USD 16.30 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The liquid synthetic rubber market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. This growth is attributed to the utilization of liquid synthetic rubber by several end-user industries involving tire manufacturing, industrial rubber manufacturing, adhesive, modification, and polymer. The rise in global production of tires requires a significant amount of liquid synthetic rubber. Similarly, the spike in growth for liquid butadiene, liquid styrene-butadiene, and liquid isoprene across the sector such as tire production, sealants, coatings, adhesives, and industrial rubber has driven the growth liquid synthetic rubber market. The hike in the market for products with a modest amount of VOC concentration is a significant factor creating a surge in the global liquid synthetic rubber market.

Synthetic rubber is explained as an artificial elastomer that is manufactured from the by-products of petroleum. The liquid synthetic rubber is liquid polyurethane formed from the compound, which has superior flow properties and possesses abrasion characteristics. Liquid synthetic rubber is produced to provide durable and viable product solutions for the construction & tire sector. Liquid synthetic rubber is severely applied in tire manufacturing, industrial rubber manufacturing, adhesive, modification, polymer, etc. Liquid synthetic rubber is used as a replacement for natural rubber. The raw material involved in the production of liquid synthetic rubber is cis-1,4-polybutadiene, styrene, and cis-1,4-polyisoprene.

Liquid synthetic rubber is highly used in the adhesive industry to produce the copolymer of styrene, sealant, and coating. The rise in construction and infrastructure-related challenges can be fixed with the use of adhesive. Due to rapid improvement in the tire manufacturing industry, requires a significant amount of liquid synthetic rubber has spiked the market for same. The properties of liquid synthetic rubber, such as dampening performance, sound, and cold temperature performance with increased product shelf life, are offered when combined with sealant. A wide variety of industrial goods such as hoses, belts, gaskets, motor mounts, tank lining, and bushings uses liquid synthetic rubber in their production. These are the factors driving the demand for the global liquid synthetic rubber market. Factors such as instability in raw materials prices and rigid government rules & norms act as restrain in growth of the liquid synthetic rubber market.

Some key players in the liquid synthetic rubber market are Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co. Ltd, Efremov Synthetic Rubber, Evonik Industries AG, Synthomer PLC, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Asahi Kasei, Kuraray Co. Ltd, and Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. To gain a significant market share in the global liquid synthetic rubber market, the key players now focus on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co. Ltd and Efremov Synthetic Rubber are some of the key manufacturers operating in the liquid synthetic rubber market.

Liquid styrene-butadiene segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global liquid synthetic rubber market is segmented into liquid butadiene, liquid styrene-butadiene, and liquid isoprene. The liquid styrene-butadiene segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.7% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising superior properties possessed by liquid synthetic rubber-like as excellent tensile strength, low rolling resistance, high abrasion resistance, and good resilience. Therefore, the liquid styrene-butadiene is used in construction sealants, tires, coatings, and adhesives to provide tensile strength and high abrasion.

Liquid styrene-butadiene segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 36.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global liquid synthetic rubber market is segmented into tire manufacturing, industrial rubber manufacturing, adhesive, modification, and polymer. The adhesive segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 36.7% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the extensive use of liquid synthetic rubber to produce the copolymer of styrene, sealant, and coating. The challenges faced in construction and infrastructure is fixed with the help of adhesive. Properties such as crack & heat resistance and provides superior aging characteristics are possessed by the adhesive.

Regional Segment of Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global liquid synthetic rubber market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to an increase in the availability of producers owing to economic labor costs and abundant raw material supply. The government initiatives to decrease dependence on imports and increase domestic vehicle manufacturers have increased the revenue in Asia-Pacific. In order to create a surge in domestic production, India has restricted tire imports utilized in racing cars, wagons, bicycles, scooters, and other tubeless tires.

