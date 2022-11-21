Large Caliber Ammunition Market Assessment for the Driving Factors, Segments, Demand & Opportunities During 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Modernization initiatives undertaken by armed forces in major economies, as well as rise in terrorist threats are major factors expected to drive revenue growth

Large Caliber Ammunition Market Size – USD 369 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.5%, Market Trend – High demand from North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market size is expected to reach USD 452.5 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 2.5%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Significant technological developments in ammunition, such as high-speed projectile firing, laser guidance systems, and precision targeting technology, and increase in political instability and terrorism, are driving market revenue growth.

Increase in foreign deployment of armed forces and rising demand for firepower support on the battlefield are driving market revenue growth. Gunpowder, explosives, and other fillers are used in large caliber ammunition, and this ammunition has the potential to cause damage to the target or other tactical ordnance missions. It can be utilized in a variety of missions, as well as against air, naval, and ground targets. Major companies have created large caliber ammunition with a variety of characteristics, including target practice tracer, high explosive dual purpose, armor-piercing dual purpose with self-destruction, and anti-personnel tracer. Depending on the projectile type and needs, these large-caliber ammunition rounds are used in a range of military applications.

Economic, legal, and political frameworks vary from country to country, resulting in varying restrictions governing weaponry, ammunition, and other military equipment, which is expected to be a major restraint for market revenue growth. This is one of the most important issues to affect major participants in the ammunition industry. Despite this disadvantage, several benefits and advantages provided by large caliber ammunition are likely to increase their deployment during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2021, the U.S. Army had signed a USD 72.5 million contract with BAE Systems for the purchase and production of M109A7 self-propelled howitzer and M992A3 ammo carrier. The M109A7 retains the primary armament and cab construction of a Paladin M109A6 self-propelled cannon, while replacing the vehicle\'s chassis with current M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle components. The M109A7 armored combat vehicle will be upgraded to keep up with the Army\'s fast-moving armored brigade combat team, which includes the M1 Abrams main battle tank and the M2 Bradley Armored personnel carrier.

Artillery ammunition segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. The ability to target enemy positions near inhabited areas without causing collateral damage is something that majority of governments recognize as a benefit of possessing artillery ammunition. The ammunition can be detonated both in the air and after it has penetrated bunker-like buildings, for which defense sectors of most countries have a strong preference for artillery ammunition.

The rocket-propelled grenade segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, due to greater preference for rocket-propelled grenades, as they are economical, lightweight, and effective. They also have a high penetrating capability and a wide range of dispersion, and can improve precision by increasing the amount of impact.

Direct sales segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2020, as large ammunition gained popularity gradually as a result of country conflicts. Direct sales of such ammunition provide consumers the ability to try and test the product, as well as receive a tailored demonstration and consultation. Furthermore, consumers also have the right to cancel their purchase within a certain timeframe when purchasing from a direct seller. In addition, through direct sales, companies can gain significant interest and attention from their prospective customers.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, owing to rising demand for large caliber ammunition in the defense sector. Military forces are acquiring improved weapons and equipment, as armed intrastate and regional conflicts are increasing, which in turn, is supporting market revenue growth.

Major players profiled in the market report include BAE Systems PLC, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Nexter Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, RUAG AG, Saab AB, Denel Land Systems, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, and Nammo AS.

Emergen Research has segmented the global large caliber ammunition market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Artillery Ammunition

Tank Ammunition

Mortar Ammunition

Naval Ammunition

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Rocket-Propelled Grenade

Tank

Naval Gun

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Direct Sales

Distributor

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Radical Highlights of the Large Caliber Ammunition Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Large Caliber Ammunition market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Large Caliber Ammunition market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

