Long Term Care Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Chronic Illnesses are Becoming More Common among the older generation is enhancing growth of the Long Term Care Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Term Care Market size is estimated to reach $3,901 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.81% over 2021-2026. Long-term care is a word that refers to a number of services that are tailored to suit a person's short and long-term health and personal care needs. Also, long-term care involves a variety of services such as Home Healthcare, Assisted Living Facilities, Nursing Care that are designed to meet a person's health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time pertaining to chronic disorders. These services help people live as independently and safely as possible when they can no longer perform everyday activities on their own. These services are beneficial to people who are unable to conduct everyday tasks freely and successfully. People with chronic diseases, injuries, disabilities, or the ageing process are among those who need these services. The market is being driven by a large older population and an increase in the frequency of different illnesses such as Alzheimer's and dementia.

Key Takeaways

In 2020, North America dominated the Long Term Care Market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in this region such as heart disease and stroke, cancer, or diabetes are enhancing the growth of the Long Term Care Market.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Long Term Care Market report.

High cost of the services provided and its compliance to the various regions is set to create hurdles for the Long Term Care Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Long Term Care Market Segment Analysis – By Service Type: The Long Term Care Market based on service can be further segmented into Home Healthcare Services, Community Based Services and Facility Based Care Services and Others. The Home Healthcare Services of Long Term Care segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that this type of service is provided to patients with the presence of multiple facilities. Furthermore, as this kind of service is basically provided to aged population and it is evident from researches that are rising cases of geriatric population at global basis hence, is to hold a major market share. On the other hand, the Community Based Services segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% for the period 2021-2026.

Long Term Care Market Segment Analysis – By Gender: The Long Term Care Market based on gender can be further segmented into male and female. The female segment registers for the highest Long Term Care market share in 2020. This is attributable to the fact that women over the age of 65 have a larger demographic base than men, which is expected to drive development in the long-term care services market for women. According to the World Bank Group, in 2018, the number of women over the age of 65 in the United States was roughly 55 percent greater than that of males. Furthermore, this segment is to hold the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 as greater government assistance for providing long-term care services to females is anticipated to considerably fuel category development.

Long Term Care Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Long Term Care Market with major share of 45.2% in 2020 and is the region with highest percentage of elderly population. Moreover, there are major market players in the regions which makes the Long Term Care available in the region. This includes Medicaid which provides approximately 60% of the long term services in the U.S. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the fact that Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India are mainly having geriatric population followed by people suffering for diabetes and other chronic ailments requiring Long Term Care for aid, which is thereby offering significant potential growth in the Long Term Care industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Long Term Care Industry are -

1. Brookdale Senior Living Inc

2. Sunrise Carlisle LP

3. Home Instead Senior Care Inc

4. Atria Senior Living Group

5. Capital Senior Living

