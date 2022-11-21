Draganfly’s New Commander 3 XL Drone Proven for US Agriculture Sector Following Purchase by Agtegrity

/EIN News/ -- The Commander 3 XL drone supports automated and manual flight operations, making it the ideal choice in agriculture.

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Agtegrity, an agronomy consulting firm that works with California farmers on soil fertility and pest management is standardizing on the Commander 3 XL drone platform.

The Commander 3 XL is a high-endurance, weather-resistant, multirotor UAV designed for easy assembly and rapid deployment. This innovative North American-made drone can stay airborne for 50 minutes. It has a 24-mile flight range and supports a maximum airspeed of 45 miles. This drone supports automated and manual flight operations, making it the ideal choice for the agriculture sector.

“We live and operate among vast spreads of land controlled by the US government,” said Curtis Pate, Owner of Agtegrity. “We wanted to find a drone solution that would provide us with the best ROI and help the overall growth of our business. Extended flight time and a PPK (Post Processed Kinematic) option were priorities in our search. That's when we found the Swiss Army Knife of drones: Draganfly’s Commander 3XL. The improved flight times of this platform will lead to better production. The platform's versatility will enable us to multitask between our imagery mapping and heavier payloads. We look forward to the arrival of the Commander 3 XL.”

“The Commander 3 XL was developed as an all-in-one solution to improve how businesses operate,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “Draganfly has a legacy as a global leader in designing commercial drones for agriculture, and we are thrilled that our new Commander 3 XL platform is being adopted by Agtegrity and others. The Commander 3 XL will help empower our partners in assessing inventory, managing their fields, monitoring how environmental factors impact crop yields, and ultimately maximizing production.”

