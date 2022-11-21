MagArray, Inc. Announces the Publication of Knodule ID Clinical Validation Results in CHEST

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagArray, Inc., the leading developer of advanced medical diagnostics using magnetic nanosensor technology, announced that CHEST, the peer-reviewed journal of The American College of Chest Physicians, has published data online demonstrating that the company’s Knodule ID test may help to stratify the risk of malignancy in patients with intermediate risk lung nodules. The article, titled “Development and Validation of a Risk Assessment Model for Pulmonary Nodules Using Plasma Proteins and Clinical Factors,” presents data suggesting that Knodule ID may offer a significant improvement over using the Mayo Clinic Model alone to characterize indeterminate nodules. (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chest.2022.10.038)



“We are honored that our research on a novel, proteomic assay for lung nodule characterization has been selected by the esteemed reviewers at CHEST,” said Luis Carbonell, CEO of MagArray. “Predicting the risk of developing lung cancer is a difficult task. Deficiencies in risk assessment for patients with pulmonary nodules contribute to unnecessary invasive testing and delays in diagnosis. Blood-based protein biomarkers like those used in Knodule ID may be particularly important in helping to select those patients appropriate for serial surveillance or invasive diagnostics by further enhancing the quantitative, noninvasive assessment of these nodules.”

Knodule ID is a Multianalyte Assay with Algorithmic Analysis (MAAA) test comprised of 7 protein biomarkers and 6 clinical factors which provides a score that is classified into one of 5 different risk categories for probability of cancer. Knodule ID is MagArray’s second lung nodule characterization test following the REVEAL test, which is already covered by Medicare.

The Knodule ID test was clinically validated in a 918-patient study including patients from the Cleveland Clinic, University of Pennsylvania, British Columbia Cancer Research Institute, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and Vanderbilt University.

About MagArray, Inc.

MagArray is a private proteomics company focusing on precision diagnostics and life sciences services. Our patented platform, derived from a Nobel Prize-winning GMR technology used in the computer hard drive industry, was originally developed at Stanford University. From our CLIA-certified lab located in Milpitas, CA, we offer the Knodule ID and REVEAL Lung Nodule Characterization tests. Our life sciences services business offers unique binding kinetics applications and custom immunoassays. MagArray has received past support from the National Cancer Institute’s SBIR program as well as from private investors.

Clinicians and patients interested in gaining access to REVEAL or Knodule ID should call 619.738.3251, email amanda.fish@magarray.com or request information from the company’s website at www.magarray.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Luis Carbonell, Chief Executive Officer

Luis.Carbonell@magarray.com