Carbon Fibers Market Is Estimated To Grow At CAGR Of 8.6%, by 2031 | Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

The global market for Carbon Fibers is expected to see an upward trend in the following forecast period with an 8.6% increase in CAGR by the year 2031.

Douglas Insights has analyzed various aspects of the Carbon Fibers Market and revealed the changes in market trends due to the increasing demand from wind, energy, aerospace, and other similar industries.

Market Insights

The global market for Carbon Fibers is expected to see an upward trend in the following forecast period with an 8.6% increase in CAGR by the year 2031. Carbon fibers are made from carbon atoms with a diameter of between 5 to 10 micrometers. They are high-strength and stiffness fibers, capable of withstand high temperatures with very low thermal expansion. They are also low in weight and have significant chemical-resistant properties. Because of these various properties, Carbon Fibers are used in the military, the aerospace industry, civil engineering, and in motorsports.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the Carbon Fibers Market. The onset of the pandemic disrupted global supply chains, and the worldwide lockdowns and restrictions on travel meant that the market declined. Because of this, industries that relied on the production of Carbon Fibers were badly impacted. However, as the pandemic settled, the Carbon Fibers Market was able to pick up again and start seeing an upward trend.

The biggest driver of the Carbon Fibers Market is the increasing demand from wind, energy, aerospace, and other similar industries. This rise in demand is expected to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the global adoption of more stringent and eco-friendly regulations is another driver to the market since various industries will have to shift to the use of Carbon Fibers in their machinery and applications.

Carbon Fibers production is also expected to increase globally due to its use in the new and expanding 3D printing technologies. Continuous Carbon Fibers make the 3D printing process much more streamlined and optimized. And, because 3D printing is gaining traction and being used in various industries, including the medical industry, this offers more opportunities for the growth of the Carbon Fibers Market.

A serious restraint to consider when it comes to the Carbon Fibers Market is the high production costs of Carbon Fibers. Because of the high costs, Carbon Fibers have not become as commercialized as they could be. With technological advancements kept in mind, it may still be a number of years before Carbon Fibers can be produced at a low enough cost to compete with other, cheaper fibers such as PAN fibers.

Key players

As for market share, Europe held the largest share of the Carbon Fibers Market in the last few years and is expected to continue to do so in the next forecast period until 2031. This is, in large part, due to Europe having the most innovative and advanced aerospace and defense industries in the world. Some of the key market players to consider in the Carbon Fibers Market include Toray Industries (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), and Solvay (Belgium).

Carbon Fibers Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2018 US$ ** BN Market Size Projection in 2031 US$** BN CAGR 8.6% Largest Market North America Report Segmentation By Value, By Raw Material Type, By Fiber Type, By End User, By Region Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Toray Industries Co., Ltd. Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Hyosung Corporation, Solvay Corporation, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation

Segmentations

By Raw Material Type

Polyacrylonitrile,

Pitch & Rayon

By Fiber Type

Virgin,

Recycled

By End Users

Aviation,

Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive,

Wind Energy,

Construction,

Sports Equipment,

Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Carbon Fibers industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Carbon Fibers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Carbon Fibers market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Carbon Fibers market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Carbon Fibers and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Carbon Fibers across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Carbon Fiber Market: Product Overview

4. Global Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value,

4.2 Market Size, By Volume,

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Fiber Market

4.4 Global Carbon Fiber Market

5. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By Raw Material (Value)

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Carbon Fiber Market: By Raw Material

5.3 By Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)– Market Size and Forecast

5.4 By Pitch & Rayon– Market Size and Forecast

6. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By Fiber Type (Value)

6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Carbon Fiber Market: By Fiber Type

6.3 By Virgin– Market Size and Forecast

6.4 By Recycled– Market Size and Forecast

7. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Fiber Market: By End User

7.3 By Aviation, Aerospace & Defense– Market Size and Forecast

7.4 By Automotive– Market Size and Forecast

7.5 By Wind Energy– Market Size and Forecast

7.6 By Construction– Market Size and Forecast

7.7 By Sports Equipment– Market Size and Forecast

7.8 By Others– Market Size and Forecast

8. Global Carbon Fiber Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Fiber Market: By Region

9. Americas Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis

9.1 Americas Carbon Fiber Market by value: Size and Forecast

9.2 Americas Carbon Fiber Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile, Pitch & Rayon )

9.4 Market Segmentation By Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled)

9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment, Others)

9.6 Americas Carbon Fiber Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Carbon Fiber Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Carbon Fiber Market– By Country

9.9 United States Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast

9.10 United States Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User

9.11 Canada Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast

9.12 Canada Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User

…………….. ToC continued

