Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market to Reach US$3.9 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Increasing incidences of sleep disorder is also increasing the growth of the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market size is forecast to reach $3.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Continuous positive airway pressure devices use mild air pressures so that they can keep the airways open. It is used for patient monitoring and for treating patients who have breathing problems during sleep. It is also used for determination of an optimal fixed level of airway pressure and helps in maintaining the least amount of the pressure integrity of the airway. Continuous positive airway pressure devices are used for treating obstructive sleep apnea, blood pressure, and infantile respiratory distress syndrome among others. Increasing number of patients that are suffering from sleep disorders and increasing technological advancements such as improved mask designs & improved oral appliances is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing infrastructure improvements and increasing awareness regarding the continuous positive airway pressure devices is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market in 2020 owing to the increasing incidences of the sleep apnea and respiratory failure. The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Increasing awareness for continuous positive airway devices and increasing technologically advanced products are likely to aid the market growth of the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market report.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market report.

Shortage of ventilators and high cost of the products is poised to create the hurdles for the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market Analysis – By Product: CPAP Devices held the largest share in the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the high economical ability and minimum deviations in performance. CPAP devices includes auto adjusting devices that monitors the breathing patterns of the consumers. Right amount of pressure at the right time helps to prevent apnea. CPAP devices also have data storage capabilities that helps healthcare professionals to produces clinical outcomes with greater accuracy. Increasing technological advancements helps in improving the experience of therapy for the patients that are suffering with the sleep apnea. CPAP Devices are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market Analysis – By End Users: Hospital held the largest share in the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing surgical procedures in hospitals along with the increasing surgeries for sleep apnea. Sleep apnea increases the risks of the high blood pressure, increases metabolic issues, and other health problems. Hospital are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Market with a major share of 36.4% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing government initiatives and increasing implementation of the guidelines generated by various healthcare organizations, increasing number of patients of sleep apnea, and increasing technological advancements. Increasing incidences of sleep disorders is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Industry are -

1. Medtronic Plc

2. ResMed Inc.

3. Smiths Group Plc

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. Draegerwerk AG & CO.

