Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Analysis, Segments, Key Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast 2022-2027

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

Orthopedic braces and supports are medical devices that alleviate chronic pain or temporary discomfort while recovering from a surgery or an athletic injury.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on orthopedic braces and supports market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global orthopedic braces and supports market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2022-2027.

Orthopedic braces and supports are primarily used to immobilize joints so that they can heal in an influential position. It is typically composed of rigid materials like hard plastics and soft materials like spandex. It is preferred over other invasive treatments due to its advantages, including quick recovery and less pain. It is widely utilized for aligning, supporting, holding, and correcting certain body parts. This equipment provides intense targeted support to the spine, ankle, shoulder, knee, ankle, and upper elbow, among other body parts.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and disorders. In line with this, continuous product commercialization, rising sports, accident-related injuries, and the growing public awareness of preventive care are some other factors significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the accelerating sales of off-the-shelf and online products and the expansion and promotion initiatives undertaken by significant product manufacturers are offering lucrative growth opportunities for market players. Apart from this, rapid growth in the geriatric population who are highly susceptible to musculoskeletal disorders is catalyzing the adoption of orthopedic braces and supports. Moreover, OTC-related orthopedic braces are exhibiting exponential growth due to the easy availability of these products in retail pharmacies. Additionally, the increasing product penetration to offer relief to individuals suffering from arthritis is providing a boost to the product demand.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Breg, Inc.

• Össur Hf

• Bauerfeind AG

• DJO Finance LLC

• 3M Company

• Alcare Co., Ltd

• Otto Bock Healthcare

• Deroyal Industries, Inc.

• BSN Medical

• Medi GmbH & Co. KG

• Thuasne Group

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Trulife

• Remington Products Company

• Bird & Cronin

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, type, application and end-user.

Breakup by Product:

• Lower Extremity Braces and Supports

• Spinal Braces and Supports

• Upper Extremity Braces and Supports

Breakup by Type:

• Soft and Elastic Braces and Supports

• Hinged Braces and Supports

• Hard and Rigid Braces and Supports

Breakup by Application:

• Ligament Injury

• Preventive Care

• Post-Operative Rehabilitation

• Osteoarthritis

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Hospitals and Surgical Centers

• Over-the-Counter (OTC) Platforms

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

