ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in a Fireside Chat at 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 8:30am ET. The conference will be held from November 29 to December 1, 2022, in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.



A replay of the fireside chat will be made available on the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website and can be accessed directly at this link.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Please contact your representative at Piper Sandler to schedule a meeting.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in California and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

