Miromatrix Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 1st, 2022.  

Miromatrix’s management is scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 11:00 am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast here.

About Miromatrix
Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:
press@miromatrix.com


