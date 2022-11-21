Nano Metal Oxide Market Size Will be Expected to Boost at a CAGR of 9.3% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Nano Metal Oxide Market: The growing investments and increasing demand from various end-use industries are driving the market demand.

The global Nano Metal Oxide market is forecasted to reach USD 11.35 Billion by 2027, according to a new report” — by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nano Metal Oxide market is forecasted to reach USD 11.35 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing advancements in life sciences and extensive research and development in the biomedical field drive market demand. An increase in the consumption of skin and personal care products is expected to result in a surge in market demand.

Nano Metal oxide is an unexplored field in material chemistry that is gaining attention due to the possible technological advancements in the field. The product can lead to a considerable improvement in the fields of energy storage and electronic devices, catalysis, information and technology, and medicine. Products manufactured using nanoparticles are gaining significant importance in terms of breakthroughs in research and development and commercialization.

The medical sector is expected to benefit from the complex structures of Nano Metal Oxides. Medical and life science sectors have recently undergone many advancements, such as gas sensors, increased accuracy in medical diagnosis, and drug delivery systems. One of the most important steps in treatment formulations is an accurate diagnosis, which has been improved with the help of Metal Nano Oxides.

Key Players - include Hongwu International Group Ltd., Goodfellow Group, Showa Denko K.K., Nanoshell LLC, Nanoe, Baikowski SAS, ABC NANOTECH CO., LTD, SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., American Elements, and Nanophase Technologies Corporation, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aluminum Oxide is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period. It is used for its hardness and strength properties. Aluminum oxide is widely used as an abrasive and a less expensive substitute for industrial diamond. Sandpapers also use aluminum oxide crystals. Due to these factors, the product is forecasted to grow at a rapid pace.

Offline Stores occupied 75.82% of the market share in 2019. This is primarily because not many online stores offer the product. Also, the product is generally physically examined by consumers before purchasing to make sure of its specifications. There is a slow shift occurring towards the online stores.

The optical fiber industry shows promising growth in the forecast period. Optical fibers are used in telecommunication, sensors, and fiber lasers. Sensing coating made from Nano Particles helps in increasing the response time of the sensor and its sensitivity.

The Middle East and Africa are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing healthcare sector in the region, especially in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The growing energy sector is also forecasted to drive market growth in the region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Zinc Oxide

Silicon Dioxide

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Aluminum Oxide

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy and Environment

Paints and Coatings

Medical and Personal Care

Electronics and Optics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offline Stores

Online Retailers

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

Thanks for reading our report.

