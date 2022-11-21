Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size to Boost US $3.5 billion by 2026 | CAGR 23.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Endpoint Detection and Response Market is dominated by APAC region with a market share 36.7% in 2020.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2026. Endpoint detection and response, also known as endpoint threat detection and response (ETDR), is an application that provides endpoint protection platform to offer advanced threat protection for instance against fileless malwares. It is a solution that basically provides protection against stealing user data and hacking attempts. The ETDR provides incident data search and investigation, suspicious activity detection, threat hunting, and data exploration, and others owing to which ETDR are widely adopted and used. The ever-increasing threat of data exfiltration, rising regulatory requirements affecting companies of all sizes, and rising adoption of cloud based networking are driving the growth of the market. The rising deployment of endpoint protection platform, advanced threat protection, advanced persistent threat combat and security operations center will drive the market growth.

Key Takeaways

1. Rise in enterprises’ endpoint threats and cloud based mobile apps are driving the growth of the market.

2. Cloud based endpoint detection and response solutions are dominating the market owing to the rise in cloud networking and cloud based mobile apps integration globally.

3. APAC is witnessing significant growth in the market due to the growth of industrial sector along with the growth of internet cellular networks and development of LTE networks which are giving rise to the growth of cloud based mobile apps.

Segmental Analysis:

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Segment Analysis - By Deployment: By Deployment Endpoint Detection and Response Market is segmented as Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid. Cloud based endpoint detection and response is witnessing significant growth in the market at 26.9% CAGR through 2026. Through the cloud based ETDR solutions, customers are protected from advanced malware, targeted attacks, and others by leveraging global intelligence network. Businesses generally become safer and secure through cloud as it provides improved infrastructure security. Furthermore, cloud based deployment is cost-effective owing to which it is adopted by most organizations. Upsurge in adoption of cloud computing is one of the predominant factors driving the growth of the market globally especially for endpoint protection platform and advanced threat protection. These factors are driving the growth of the market.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Segment Analysis - By Organization Size: By Organization Size the market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Large organizations are dominating the market at 60.5% share in 2020 owing the risk of high cyber security vulnerabilities, cyber security threats, cyber security exploits. The large enterprises are using these security and vulnerability management products owing to the deployment of blockchain technology. The growth of CDN networks in large enterprises for meeting their business needs is leading to the risk of hacking, cyber-attacks, malware and other threats. Owing to this, the ETDR solutions are preferred in large organizations for endpoint protection platform, advanced threat protection.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market is dominated by APAC region with a market share 36.7% in 2020. The surge in cloud based networking, mobile devices and presence of major key players in which there is requirement of Endpoint detection and response tools are driving the growth of the market. Requirement for cloud managed LAN networks are contributing to further growth of the market in North America region. Furthermore, dynamic business requirements along with growing enterprises are aiding the use of cloud based LAN networks in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Endpoint Detection and Response industry are -

1. FireEye Inc.

2. Carbon Black Inc.

3. Cysco System Inc.

4. CrowdStrike Inc.

5. Broadcom Inc.

