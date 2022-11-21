Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2026
Increasing incidences of chronic diseases is also increasing the growth of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market size is forecast to reach $15.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 4.8 % of during the forecast period 2021-2026. Clinical chemistry analyzers are used to calculate the concentration of certain electrolytes, metabolites, drugs in serum, cerebrospinal fluid, and other body fluids among others. It generates an accurate result within the lease period and is designed for extremely advanced technology. It is used to validate health conditions such as nutritional status, liver functions, and kidney functions among others. Different types of tests such as lipid profile, liver panel, and renal panel including therapeutic drugs are used to enhance the metabolic functions. Increasing demand for clinical tests and increasing prevalence of endocrine diseases is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing awareness regarding point of care testing and increasing demand for laboratory automation is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market for the period 2021-2026.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market in 2020 owing to the increasing incidence of the diabetes and chronic diseases. The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing awareness for preventative healthcare and increasing reagent rental agreements are likely to aid the market growth of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market report.
Increasing deaths from diabetes and high capital investments is poised to create the hurdles for the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market.
Segmental Analysis:
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Analysis – By Product: Reagents held the largest share in the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the high economical ability and minimum deviations in performance. Reagents are highly cost effective, high precision, optimum sensitivity, and it ensures minimized performance variation. Reagents are imperative to provide accurate procedures. These benefits help clinicians to use reagents for accurate diagnosis. Reagents are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Analysis – By Test Type: Basic Metabolic Panels held the largest share in the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing incidences of the induced diseases and increasing awareness regarding the point of care testing. Basic metabolic panel comprises of tests that provide clinical information regarding the problems that are caused by chemical imbalance. It is used in applications such as newborn screening to facilitate the early detection of metabolic disorders. Basic Metabolic Panels are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market with a major share of 36.2% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing government initiatives and increasing implementation of the guidelines generated by various healthcare organizations, increasing incidences of the cardiac diseases, and increasing technological advancements. Increasing demand for portable clinical chemistry analyzers is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Industry are -
1. Abbott Diagnostics
2. Thermo Fisher Scientific
3. Randox Laboratories
4. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
5. Mindray Medical International Ltd.
