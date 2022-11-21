Antioxidants Market Size to Boost $7.7 billion By 2026 | CAGR 5.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expanding the growth of the Antioxidants Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Antioxidants Market size is forecast to reach $7.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Antioxidants are sourced naturally or synthetically. Natural antioxidants replace synthetic products for preventing negative effects caused by synthetic compounds. It defends the cells from damage that are caused by harmful molecules. Oxidative stress is caused by heart disease, cancer, respiratory diseases, and other inflammatory ischemic conditions. Free radicals are neutralized in the body with the help of the antioxidants. There are different types of antioxidants such as Butylated Hydroxytoluene, and lycopene among others. Ascorbic acid acts as an antioxidant for protecting cellular components in the body. Increasing applications of natural antioxidants, increasing preference of consumers towards healthy diet, and increasing demand from cosmetics industry is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing application of antioxidants from food & beverage industry and increasing usage of antioxidants in convenience food is set to further enhance the overall market demand for the Antioxidants Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Antioxidants-Market-Research-508110

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antioxidants, Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Antioxidants Market in 2020 owing to the increasing incidences of diseases and increasing health concerns. The Antioxidants market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing usage of nutritional supplements and increasing consumer inclination towards healthy diets are likely to aid the market growth of the Antioxidants Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Antioxidants Market report.

4. Lack of awareness regarding the antioxidant products and overconsumption of antioxidants is poised to create the hurdles for the Antioxidants Market

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508110

Segmental Analysis:

Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Natural antioxidants held the largest share in the Antioxidants Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis - By Applications : Food & Beverages held the largest share in the Antioxidants Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Antioxidants Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Antioxidants Market with a major share of 36.9% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to enhance consumer knowledge towards new innovations in the field of antioxidants, and increasing focus on the research & development to adopt antioxidants in pharmaceuticals that offers health benefits. Increasing inclination of the consumers towards the healthy diet, and increasing number of applications in the food & beverage industry is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antioxidants Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Kalsec Inc.

3. Kemin Industries Inc. Archer Daniels Midland, Royal DSM

4. Archer Daniels Midland

5. Royal DSM

Click on the following link to buy the Antioxidants Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508110

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Organic Sesame Seed Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16580/organic-sesame-seed-market.html

B. Fruit Water Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16589/fruit-water-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062