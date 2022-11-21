Grid Scale Stationary Battery Storage Market Size will have Grown Substantially USD 34.22 billion by 2028

The report offers a summary of the market including an official abstract that draws out the core instances progressing in the market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global grid scale stationary battery storage market is expected to grow from USD 10.44 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 34.22 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The market for grid-scale stationary battery storage is being driven by factors like a regulatory environment that is favorable, an evolving renewable energy industry, higher energy density, and a longer lifespan. On the other hand, there are worries about safety which may hamper the market growth.

The global market for stationary battery storage systems is growing at a rapid pace. In less than a decade, grid-connected stationary battery storage has gone from a specialized product to a massive market, with global energy and automotive makers striving for market share. For a continuous and stable power supply, stationary battery storage is essential. The gadget can also be used in a number of industries and has a large storage capacity and excellent connectivity. They are used in emergency circumstances and are available in a variety of designs. High-capacity batteries are employed as a backup to maintain the electrical grid stable and provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity during power outages or failures.

The expansion of the grid scale stationary battery storage sector will be boosted by increased investment in sustainable energy sources, which will drive demand for an effective storage solution. The global grid scale stationary battery storage industry will be driven by the increasing renewable energy sector, and government attempts to decrease carbon emissions. The market demand will be boosted further by rising demand for grid stability and concerns about the power supply. Over the projected period, technological advancements will result in the development of more efficient and dependable batteries, boosting the global market's growth. However, an unprecedented pandemic of the new coronavirus has had a significant impact on the world economy, with significant implications for the global market. Due to widespread disturbance in supply chains and a scarcity of labor, the pandemic has slowed a wide range of projects, notably renewable integration and energy storage, which has had a major impact on total market growth.

Key players operating in the global grid scale stationary battery storage market include A123 Systems LLC, Durapower, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hoppecke Batteries Inc., Johnson controls Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, Tesla, Toshiba Corporation, Uniper, amongst other players.

The sodium sulphur segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 30.5% in the year 2020

On the basis of type, the global grid scale stationary battery storage market is segmented into sodium sulphur, lithium ion, flow battery, lead acid. The sodium sulphur segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 30.5% in the year 2020, owing to its excellent energy, power density, and affordable cost of the product. These batteries are also useful for grid scale activities due to their great temperature stability and increased safety. Sodium sulphur batteries are primarily utilized for load balancing, transmission and distribution network management, renewable energy stabilization, and auxiliary operations. Additional benefits include a long life span, quick response time, and the lack of self-discharge, which will drive the segment growth.

The frequency regulation segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 18.14% in the year 2020

On the basis of services, the global grid scale stationary battery storage market is segmented into frequency regulation, black start services, capacity firming, energy shifting and capacity deferral, flexible ramping, reduced RE curtailment, reduced reliance on diesel gensets, transmission and distribution congestion relief. The frequency regulation segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 18.14% in the year 2020, as renewable energy sources are becoming more prominent for generating electricity. Frequency regulation services make it easier to coordinate these power generating resources for grid efficiency. The growing integration of renewable energy systems, such as solar and wind energy, has led to the construction of cost-effective solutions to coordinate multiple grids, which will have a favorable impact on demand for frequency control services, which is expected to increase the segment growth.

Regional Segment of grid scale stationary battery storage market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global Grid scale stationary battery storage market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific dominated the market and held the largest market share of more than 30.5% in 2020. Due to the growing demand for electrification in rural regions and increased investments in the region's power generating capacity, the grid scale stationary battery storage market in Asia-Pacific will see remarkable growth. Constant efforts to cut carbon emissions, along with a developing renewable energy system, will help the regional economy expand even faster. In addition, as major economies such as China, India, and ASEAN nations become more industrialized, the demand for dependable energy and grid stability will grow. Due to this, energy storage devices are being used to regulate frequency and perform other auxiliary functions. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone stated a proposal to boost renewable energy capacity from 300 MW to 7.5 GW by 2030 in Japan in 2020.

About the report:

The global Grid scale stationary battery storage market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

