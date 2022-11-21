Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2027

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market

Glassware and plasticware refer to a wide range of equipment used for scientific research in analytical, chemical and biological laboratories.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on laboratory glassware and plasticware market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global laboratory glassware and plasticware market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

Laboratory glassware and plasticware include a complete set of equipment that are used in scientific laboratories for the purpose of conducting experiments and developing new drugs. Primarily made of borosilicate glass and plastic materials, such as beakers, burettes, funnels, condensers, pipettes, and bottles, they are commonly utilized for research and development. Plasticware is easier to handle, whereas glassware is best suited for conducting vigorous reactions and heating chemicals in spite of its brittle nature. Laboratory glassware has the advantage of being recyclable over conventional glassware, as well as being more heat-resistant, lightweight and flexible, compared to conventional glassware.

Market Trends:

The market is majorly driven by the increasing clinical applications in hospitals, forensic laboratories, veterinary science, and agriculture. This can be attributed to the rising trend of easy diagnosis of diseases, along with significant advancements in medical tests. In addition to this, the escalating adoption of plasticware due to a considerable rise in the number of research activities in numerous end-use industries, particularly biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, continual product innovations, such as the launch of new and advanced pipettes and pipetting systems, are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the major market players. Some of the other factors, including the augmenting demand for specialty glass, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities focusing on drug development, are further stimulating the market growth.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-glassware-plasticware-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Corning Inc.

• Duran Group

• Gerresheimer AG

• Sartorius AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Mettler Toledo International, Inc.

• Eppendorf AG

• Bellco Glass, Inc

• Crystalgen Inc.

• Technosklo Ltd

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product types and end-users.

Breakup by Product types:

• Test tubes

• Glass beakers

• Glass flasks

• Pipettes

• Burettes

Breakup by End-users:

• Research and academic institutes

• Hospitals and diagnostic centers

• Biotechnology industry

• Pharmaceutical contract research organizations

• Food and beverage industry

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

