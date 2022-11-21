Claddings Market Report: Size (US$ 329.2 Billion), Share, Growth (CAGR 6.13%), Trends Analysis, Forecast 2022-2027

Claddings Market

The global claddings market size reached US$ 229.2 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 329.2 Billion by 2027, growth rate (CAGR) of 6.13% during 2022-2027.

Claddings Market Outlook:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Claddings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global claddings market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global claddings market size reached US$ 229.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 329.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.13% during 2022-2027.

Cladding represents a non-loadbearing construction component attached to the exterior/interior surfaces of the building as a protective layer and moisture barrier. It is generally manufactured using wood, natural stone, plastic, zinc, copper, aluminum, terracotta, vinyl, etc. Cladding is thermal- and water-resistant, lightweight, fireproof, soundproof, energy-efficient, etc. As a result, it is used for floors, walls, plateaus, facades, baseboards, planters, etc., to enhance their aesthetic value by being directly attached to the steel frame of the building.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding construction industry is one of the primary factors driving the global claddings market. In line with this, the growing adoption of metallic claddings in commercial and industrial buildings is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, they are gaining popularity as effective protective systems against harsh climatic conditions, pollution, dust, temperature changes, etc., across the residential and non-residential sectors. Additionally, the introduction of cladding materials made with dichromatic window films for providing ultraviolet (UV) protection to building interiors, is also augmenting the product demand.

Furthermore, various product manufacturers are developing bio-based and sustainable cladding materials, such as agricultural and paper waste, for green buildings. Several other factors, including increasing expenditure capacities of consumers and rising infrastructural development, are projected to fuel the global market for claddings over the forecasted period.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Acme Brick (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

• Alcoa Corporation

• Armstrong World Industries

• Boral

• CSR Limited

• Etex Group

• James Hardie Building Products Inc

• Kingspan Group

• NICHIHA Co. Ltd

• ROCKWOOL International A/S

• Tata BlueScope Steel

• Trespa International B.V

• Westlake Chemical Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

• Masonry and Concrete

• Brick and Stone

• Stucco and EIFS

• Fiber Cement

• Metal

• Vinyl

• Wood

• Others

Breakup by Component Type:

• Walls

• Roof Cladding

• Windows and Doors

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

