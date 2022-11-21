Delayed Medical Care Could Have Major Impacts on Health of Those Suffering From Chronic Conditions

During National Kinesiology Week 2022, find out how clinical exercises can help improve quality of life

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many people afflicted by a chronic condition avoided going to their doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic and many may end up suffering from unattended health problems from delayed treatment. During National Kinesiology Week from November 21 to 27, the Canadian Kinesiology Alliance is inviting the two thirds of the Canadian population struggling with a chronic condition to fast-track their recovery through clinical exercise.



The message citing the importance of changing one’s lifestyle to prevent chronic disease is well known by Canadians. Doctors are helping them better manage their chronic conditions and dietitians are guiding them to have healthier eating habits. Kinesiologists are consulted by people with mobility and other health issues as they can help with more than 25 chronic conditions including back pain, arthritis and obesity. However, healthcare professionals have observed that many people avoided seeking counsel from their healthcare team during the pandemic, leaving their condition untreated and with a clear path to more devastating effectsi.

“During the pandemic many people with chronic conditions stayed at home to limit their risk of catching COVID-19,” says Angela Carter, R.Kin, president of the Canadian Kinesiology Alliance. “However, it’s important to take care of conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or mental health, which left untreated can have devastating effects in the long term, especially for older patients."

Exercise is an important part of health and wellness and can help manage and prevent many chronic diseases. As part of the healthcare team, university-trained kinesiologists, are human movement experts who use science to find the right exercise programs to meet specific health needs. They offer support to be more active, alleviate the impact of chronic conditions and improve overall health and wellness. They are a highly effective yet underused tool and can support the wellness of Canadians, as part of their healthcare team, including the following chronic conditions:

Stress

Anxiety

Depression

Schizophrenia

Dementia

Colon, prostate and breast cancer

Types I and II diabetes

Asthma

Polycystic ovarian syndrome

Cystic fibrosis

COPD

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Osteoporosis

Coronary heart disease

Heart failure and stroke

Hypertension

Metabolic syndrome

Back pain

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple sclerosis

Obesity

“People afflicted with chronic conditions often feel that their limitations prevent them from doing physical activities,” continues Ms. Carter. “This is why kinesiologists can guide them through a series of exercises tailored to their personal capabilities and limitations. This may include a personal exercise program, cardiorespiratory training, strength and balance exercises.”

Moreover, consulting a kinesiologist on a regular basis has been scientifically proven to help keep motivation up and increase positive results. Health coaching from kinesiologists is proven to be an important part of sticking with a program which is essential to get the real benefit of exercise. It has statistically significant impacts on factors like self-efficacy, steps per day, blood sugar, systolic blood pressure and cholesterol.

FIND WAYS TO GET MOVING

During National Kinesiology week, Canadians are urged to identify clinical exercises that improve their quality of life. They can ask a kinesiologist to develop a program specifically designed to fit personal limitations, lifestyle and interests. Kinesiologists across Canada can be found at cka.ca.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN KINESIOLOGY ALLIANCE

Kinesiologists are human movement specialists who provide scientific advice and physical activity treatments that improve recovery, health and well-being, through all phases of life. The Canadian Kinesiology Alliance (CKA) is a non-profit corporation that advocates and promotes the advancement of the profession of kinesiology in Canada. The CKA strives to be recognized as the unifying voice for the profession of kinesiology in Canada and to have a positive impact on Canadians. On a national level, the CKA represents ten provincial kinesiology associations (PKAs) that are member associations and over 4,400 affiliated kinesiologists. The CKA establishes and promotes the standards of the profession across Canada.

Facebook and Twitter: @CdnKinesiology

To schedule an interview or for more information, contact:

Sophie Allard, APR

(888) 523-2783, ext. 771 or sa@ahcom.ca

________________________________

i https://www.benefitspro.com/2022/10/10/health-care-industry-prepares-for-a-big-hit-from-delayed-medical-care-of-chronic-diseases/?slreturn=20220910212451