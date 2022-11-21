Teleflex Earns Top Spot in MedReps Best Places to Work 2023 Ranking

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today has announced it was named a MedReps.com 2023 Best Places to Work, earning the Number 1 spot for large companies and making this the sixth consecutive year the company has been on the list.



MedReps asked medical sales professionals across North America to rank their most desirable medical device companies and to rate their top choice organizations on attributes including compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation and flexibility and remote work options.

“It’s great to be named a Best Place to Work for the sixth consecutive year,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President, and CEO at Teleflex. “Teleflex’s people are passionate about driving innovation and serving our customers to help positively impact the health and quality of people’s lives.”

“Teleflex employees are committed to living our Core Values and putting people at the center of everything we do. This award demonstrates the impact that our employees have on the healthcare community,” said Cam Hicks, Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Teleflex. “Employees have a choice on where they work, and we are proud that they choose to work with Teleflex.”

To learn more about the MedReps Best Places to Work 2023 Report, click here.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck, list all Teleflex-owned trademarks in alphabetical order] are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

© 2022 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Contacts:

Teleflex

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@teleflex.com

610-948-2836