India Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Top Companies, and Report 2022-2027

India Baby Food and Infant Formula Market

India Baby Food and Infant Formula Market to Grow at 6% During 2022-2027, Spurred by Rising Parental Concerns Regarding Child Nutrition - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India baby food and infant formula market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India baby food and infant formula market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. Baby food and infant formula are easy to consume food products manufactured by blending vegetables, fruits, and cereals for infants and toddlers. It contains various nutrients, such as calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, essential minerals and fatty acids, that assist in the overall development and nourishment of babies. It is also considered to be an ideal substitute for breast milk. Moreover, as infants lack teeth for chewing, these products act as the primary source of nutrition. Nowadays, parents are widely adopting baby food and infant formula in India owing to the convenience and enhanced nutrition offered by these products.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-baby-food-infant-formula-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising parental concerns regarding child nutrition and the optimal development of babies. Nowadays, parents are widely opting for packaged baby formula to provide additional supplements and increase the immunity and health of infants and young children. In addition, the market is further propelled by the increasing female working population and the rising disposable incomes of individuals in India. Apart from this, various product innovations, such as the introduction of organic, premium, minimally processed, and ready to eat (RTE) baby food and infant formula manufactured using natural ingredients and without any added preservatives and chemicals, are also contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, easy product availability on e-commerce platforms, rapid urbanization, aggressive promotional strategies adopted by the leading players, and the rising awareness regarding various health benefits provided by baby food are some of the other factors creating a positive market outlook across the country.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/2ZFXwiE

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Milk Formula

• Dried Baby Food

• Prepared Baby Food

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

• Cheese Market

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

• Lubricant Additives Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-lubricant-additives-market-report-size-share-growth-trends-top-companies-and-forecast-2022-2027

• Burger Boxes Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/burger-boxes-market-2022-growth-factors-leading-companies-share-size-latest-trends-forecast-analysis-report-2027

• Dimethyl Ether Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/dimethyl-ether-market-2022-growth-factors-leading-companies-share-size-latest-trends-forecast-analysis-report-2027

• Smoothies Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/smoothies-market-2022-growth-factors-leading-companies-share-size-latest-trends-forecast-analysis-report-2027

• Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/biodegradable-mulch-films-market-2022-growth-factors-leading-companies-share-size-latest-trends-forecast-analysis-report-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.