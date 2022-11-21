Global Forestry And Logging Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Forestry And Logging Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Forestry And Logging Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Forestry And Logging Market Report 2022” forecasts the forestry and logging market size to reach a value of $726.51 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the demand for forestry and logging products which is expected to drive the growth of the market. The global forestry and logging market is expected to grow from $726.51 billion in 2025 to $956.71 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Wood used as a building material is increasing due to numerous advantages of wood buildings over concrete buildings, thus driving the market for forestry and logging producers.

Forestry And Logging Market Trends

Aerial seed bombing is being adopted to plant trees over a large area. Aerial reforestation is the process of dropping pointed containers with saplings by aircrafts that can plant nearly one million trees every single day. The canisters that are dropped are made of biodegradable material and contain a seedling packed in soil and nutrients. These are designed to be dropped from a low-flying plane so that the canisters hit the ground at 200 mph and embed themselves in the soil. This type of process can help forest owners and other log suppliers to plant more trees in less time so that trees can regenerate and use for future logging activities. For instance, in 2018 Kenya used aerial seeding to regenerate Mau Forest and Thailand has made plans to begin with a five-year pilot project focused on aerial reforestation method to boost reforestation by planting trees for forests that have deteriorated.

Forestry And Logging Market Overview

The forestry and logging market consists of sales of forestry products and logs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce or harvest forestry products and logs through the growing, cutting and transporting of timber, operations of the timber tract, growing trees for reforestation and collecting forest products such as gums, barks and fibers.

Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Logging, Timber Tract Operations, Forest Nurseries and Gathering of Forest Products

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Application: Construction, Industrial Goods, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Olam International, Resolute Forest Products Inc, Rayonier Inc, Weyerhaeuser Company, Stora Enso Oyj, PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Forestry And Logging Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth forestry and logging global market research. The market report analyzes forestry and logging global market size, forestry and logging market segments, forestry and logging global market growth drivers, forestry and logging market growth across geographies, and forestry and logging market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

