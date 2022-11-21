Edible Nuts Market to Grow Substantially at 5.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Edible Nuts Market size is estimated to reach $300 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over 2021-2026. Edible Nuts are considered as the most nutritionally concentrated food sources that are high in proteins, energy, minerals and many more. There are various types of edible nuts such as peanuts, almond, hazelnuts, pistachios, cashew nuts and walnuts. Edible nuts helps to enhance the nutritional value of a dish that increases the usage of edible nuts in food and beverage industry. Edible Nuts are used in various types of mixtures and can be easily stored for 6 Months to 1 year. Manufacturers are also producing high quality edible nuts owing to rising demand of consumers.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Edible Nuts Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, Europe dominated the Edible Nuts Market owing to rising consumption of organic, calorie-free and safe food products that increases the preference of edible nuts. Moreover, rising import volumes of edible nuts further driving the growth of Edible Nuts Market.

2. Rising awareness regarding the health among consumers and Rising consumption of snacks are enhancing the growth of the Edible Nuts Market.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Edible Nuts Market report.

3. High cost of techniques in processing is set to create hurdles for the Edible Nuts Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Edible Nuts Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The Edible Nuts Market based on Product Type can be further segmented into Cashew Nuts, Walnuts, Almonds, Chestnuts, and Others. The Cashew Nuts segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020.

Edible Nuts Segment Analysis – By Application : The Edible Nuts Market based on Application can be further segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Others. The Bakery & Confectionery segment registers for the highest Edible Nuts market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to the fact that manufacturers are producing various energy bars that contains variety of edible nuts and provides various health benefits which rising the preference of consumers and thus increasing the market growth.

Edible Nuts Segment Analysis – By Geography : Europe dominated the Edible Nuts Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to rising consumption of organic, calorie-free and safe food products that increases the preference of edible nuts. Moreover, rising import volumes of edible nuts in various countries such as Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK are further driving the growth of Edible Nuts Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Edible Nuts Industry are -

1. Diamond Foods, Inc.

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Olam International

4. Blue Diamond Growers

5.Mariani Nut Company

