India Reusable Sanitary Napkin (Pads) Market: Size (INR 203.5 Crore), Growth, Price, Top Manufacturers, Report 2022-2027

India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market Research Report

India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market to Reach INR 203.5 Crore by 2027, Impelled by Enhanced Focus on Sustainable Development - IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India reusable sanitary napkin market.

The India reusable sanitary napkin market reached a value of INR 73.4 Crore in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 203.5 Crore by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027.

A reusable sanitary napkin is generally manufactured using comfortable and skin-friendly cloth material that is worn during the menstrual cycle. It is mainly utilized as a preferred alternative for disposable sanitary pads by the masses in order to control the carbon footprint. Besides this, it is hygienic and safe to use due to the absence of harmful toxic chemicals. In India, there has been a considerable increase in the adoption of reusable sanitary napkins due to the product availability via online and offline organized retail channels and the easy accessibility to products with different sizes and absorption capacities.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

India Reusable Sanitary Napkin Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by an enhanced focus on sustainable development among the masses. Coupled with the rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of disposable sanitary napkins, this is providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, the growing prevalence of skin allergies among individuals has impelled them to utilize reusable sanitary pads, which is impacting the market favorably. Along with this, the increasing demand for superior-quality feminine hygiene products is creating a positive market outlook. This has also encouraged leading manufacturers and sellers to heavily invest in the manufacturing of reusable sanitary napkins from high-quality materials, thereby driving the market.

Additionally, numerous initiatives undertaken by various non-profit organizations (NGOs) to spread awareness regarding the importance of feminine hygiene products are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, the development of aggressive marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements, the advent of online delivery models and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further positively impacting the market across India.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Eco Femme

• FabPad

• Femy

• Isweven

• Pee Safe (Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.)

• Re:Pad

• Rebelle Pads

• Reboot-U

• Relief Line

• Sanfe (Redroom Technology Pvt. Ltd.)

• Saukhyam

• Soch Green

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

• Cotton

• Bamboo

• Hemp

• Synthetic

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Pharmacies

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• South India

• North India

• West and Central India

• East India

