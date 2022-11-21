Wireless Testing Market Size Revenue to Cross US$ 14.54 Billion by 2027 | By Industry Size, Share, Industry Report

Wireless Testing Market

The global wireless testing market reached a value of US$ 9.8 Billion in 2021 is expected to reach US$ 14.54 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.60%.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Wireless Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the wireless testing industry?

The global wireless testing market size reached a value of US$ 9.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.54 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.60% during 2022-2027.

What is wireless testing?

Wireless testing evaluates a device's capacity to establish connections with networks and other electronic devices. It assists in performing multiple operational tasks, ensuring regulatory compliance, analyzing device interoperability performance, and improving users' safety. Since it helps organizations eliminate the risk of unusual activities and enhance security operations, wireless testing finds extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the wireless testing market?

The global wireless testing market is primarily driven by rising cyberattacks and fraudulent activities. Additionally, the implementation of remote working models amid the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has led to a higher risk of data vulnerability. In line with this, the emergence of machine-to-machine (M2M), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and the Internet of Things (IoT) communication solutions to ensure optimal security and perform real-time machine data transfers is positively influencing market growth.

Besides this, the introduction of next-generation wireless equipment for designing interfaces, testing mobile devices, and developing multiple-antenna solutions, such as multiple-in multiple-out (MIMO), long-term evolution (LTE) advanced, and beamforming, has accelerated the product adoption rate.

Other factors, including the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities for conducting pre-conformance evaluation and improving the performance of cellular and deployed networks, technological advancements, rising usage of 5G devices, and escalating demand for wireless technology, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global wireless testing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, offering, technology and application.

Breakup by Offering:

• Equipment

• Services

Breakup by Technology:

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• 2G/3G

• 4G/LTE

• 5G

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• IT and Telecommunication

• Energy and Power

• Medical Devices

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

Anritsu Corporation

Bureau Veritas

Dekra SE

Electro Magnetic Test Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

EXFO Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

Keysight Technolgies

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

SGS S.A.

Thales Group

TÜV Rheinland

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

