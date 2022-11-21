6.6% CAGR for Hermetic Packaging Market Size to Gain $6.19Bn by 2027, Says The Insight Partners

The hermetic packaging market growth is driven by increasing demand for consumer electronic devices worldwide and robust demand for hermetically packaged electronic components from automotive, medical and telecommunications industry.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners’ latest report on “ Hermetic Packaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Trends to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Passivation Glass, Transponder Glass, Reed Glass, Glass-to-Metal Sealing, Ceramic-to-Metal Sealing); Application (Transistors, MEMS, Sensors, Lasers, Photo Diodes, Airbag Ignitors, Others); Industry Vertical (Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Military and Defense, Automotive, Others)” , the global hermetic packaging market size was accounted to USD 3.51 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to USD 6.19 Bn by 2027.





Global Hermetic Packaging Market Study Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 3.51 Billion in 2018 Market Size Value by USD 6.19 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 193 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product; Application; Industry Vertical Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Hermetic Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ametek, Inc., Egide SA, Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies Inc., Materion Corporation, Micross Components Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schott AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Inc. are among the leading players profiled in the Hermetic Packaging market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments under Hermetic Packaging market are mentioned below:

In July 2019: Egide SA and Crane Aerospace & Electronics signed a manufacturing and supply agreement for key components and products. In the time frame of this agreement, Egide is expected to continue to manufacture Key Components in Crane A&E’s various high reliability businesses. Egide USA is also anticipated to provide a “Safety Stock” Quantity of Key Components and Products. This will enable both companies to be more efficient in handling the varying market demands and on time deliveries to all parties concerned.





In February 2017: Egide SA acquired the assets of Thermal Management Solutions, dba Santier. The addition of Santier has brought synergies within company's operations, as well as its commercial activities. Santier is a customer-oriented business, which in turn adds to the current product offerings by EGIDE.





Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices Worldwide to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Global Hermetic Packaging Market Growth During (2019-2027):

Both developed as well as developing countries are witnessing immense growth in the demand for consumer electronics majorly due to increasing technological advancements in these products. With rising disposable income levels and falling prices of products, the penetration of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, washing machines, refrigerators, is increasing at an unprecedented rate. During the past decade, majority of the growth in consumer electronics manufacturing industry is driven by emerging markets such as India and China. Consumer electronics are subjected to extensive use by consumers. Environmental conditions such as moisture, impact stress, and heat could damage the sensitive electronic components used in these devices. Hermetic packaging and sealing help in increasing the reliability and service life of electronic components. Hence, the growing demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics products worldwide is anticipated to drive the demand for Hermetic Packaging Market Growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.





Global Hermetic Packaging Market: Segmentation and Regional Overview

The Hermetic Packaging market size has been segmented based on product, application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on product, the Hermetic Packaging market size is segmented into Passivation Glass, Transponder Glass, Reed Glass, Glass-to-Metal Sealing (GTMS), and Ceramic-to-Metal Sealing (CerTMS). In terms of application, the Hermetic Packaging market is bifurcated into Transistors, MEMS, Sensors, Lasers, Photo Diodes, Airbag Ignitors, and Others. Based on industry vertical, the Hermetic Packaging market is segmented into Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Military and Defense, Automotive, Others. Based on geography, the Hermetic Packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

The Asia Pacific includes countries including India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In comparison to other regions of the world, the economic outlook of Asia Pacific (APAC) is quite dynamic. The APAC region has huge growth potential with fast-growing countries like China and India and developed nations such as Japan. The region is expected to grow at around 5% to 6% this year and accounts for two-thirds of global growth. With the global economy moving fast towards digitization, the APAC region is also contributing an impressive share of this trend. There are many industry sectors that play a key role in the growth of hermetic packaging market share in this region. Also, the presence of a large semiconductor industry in the region augurs well for the growth of raw material integrations to the electronics components. The reduced costs of supply chains prove advantageous for the Hermetic Packaging Market solution providers to set their plants in the Asia Pacific.





In the automotive industry, hermetic packaging are used to protect sensors that are used in airbag equipment and rollover devices. In the medical industry, hermetics are used in pacemakers, hearing devices, RFID transponder devices, and other implantable medical devices. In the telecommunications industry, hermetic packaging is used to protect delicate electronic circuitry in telecom infrastructure. Hence, industries such as automotive, medical and telecommunications, where electronics components are put through extreme conditions like high/low temperature and pressure, are driving the demand of hermetically packaged component during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.









