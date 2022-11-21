Railway Battery Market to Reach a value of US$ 0.5 Billion in 2027

The Railway Battery Market is likely to rebound at a modest CAGR of 2.4% in the long run to reach US$ 0.5 Billion in 2027; states Stratview Research.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, there are several factors behind the growth of the railway battery market. A few are mentioned below –

The growth in the adoption of autonomous and high-speed railways is creating ample opportunities for both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.

Furthermore, ardent efforts are being made toward the conversion of diesel trains to battery electric trains to create a cleaner environment and lower fuel costs for railways.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

The Railway Battery Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the railway battery market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Battery Type - Lead-acid Batteries [Flooded, VRLA-Gel, and VRLA-AGM], Lithium-ion Batteries, and Nickel-cadmium Batteries

- Lead-acid Batteries [Flooded, VRLA-Gel, and VRLA-AGM], Lithium-ion Batteries, and Nickel-cadmium Batteries Rail Type - Regular Trains, High-Speed Trains, Metros, Mono Rails & Trams, Locomotive, Rail Coaches, and EMUs

- Regular Trains, High-Speed Trains, Metros, Mono Rails & Trams, Locomotive, Rail Coaches, and EMUs Region - North America [The USA and Rest of North America], Europe [Germany, The UK, and Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Europe], and Rest of the World [Latin America, The Middle East, and Others].

View the Report Scope and Table of Contents:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/3037/railway-battery-market.html

The Railway Battery Market Insights:

Based on battery type, the lead-acid batteries are likely to remain the most dominant ones in the years to come. Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly gaining acceptance in the rail industry.

Based on rail type, among different trains, metros remain the biggest demand generator for batteries.

Which Region is expected to remain the largest market?

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market for railway batteries during the forecast period. Rail expansion in key countries, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, is booming.

In addition, China and India have some of the world's largest rail networks, and high-speed trains and metro trains are popular modes of transportation in Japan. The rising demand for trains is expected to open up enormous opportunities for battery players in the region.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. The following are the key players in the railway battery market.

Saft

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Enersys

Exide Technologies, LLC

HOPPECKE

GS Yuasa Corporation

Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co., ltd.

