DOCREPLAY.ai, LLC Submits First Patent for Applying Actionable Metrics to Customer Voice and Video Responses at Scale

State-of-the-art system of neural networks and machine learning models that transforms non-numeric healthcare provider voice responses at scale into measurable insights.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over $6 billion spent on advertising alone in 2020, pharmaceutical companies make significant investments in customer market research that is vital to inform communication and growth strategies. Despite the importance of insight generation and the fact that there are limitations with existing customer research methodologies, one being getting to the "Why" at scale and fast, the pharmaceutical market research industry has not significantly evolved in over 30 years. 

Today, that all changes. DOCREPLAY.ai upends the industry with the announcement of their first patent submission to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Nov. 11, 2022. DOCREPLAY.ai, LLC is an AI-based healthcare market research firm that quantifies and applies metrics at scale to voice responses from surveys. For the first time, marketers will be able to measure and track customer voice feedback at scale beyond elementary assessments such as word clouds. 

"Healthcare marketing is ultracompetitive, the stakes are high, and limitations are not acceptable," said Adrian Sansone, CEO and Founder. "With our novel AI technology, we enable our clients to go faster and get 50% more data vs. a traditional qualitive study."

With the advancements in natural language processing, neural networks, and automatic speech recognition, the engineers at DOCREPLAY.ai, have created a proprietary system and sequence that applies millions of operations to voice data in unprecedented speeds to identify insights and patterns beyond human capability. "Recent progresses in automatic speech recognition and natural language processing have created a unique and new opportunity for marketers to gain a much deeper insight on their customers while significantly reducing the speed and the cost of such analyses," said Frank Demoncourt, Ph.D., AI Researcher. DOCREPLAY.ai takes a marketing-first approach and applies metrics that provide real-world guidance to accelerate marketing performance.

"We break through the limitations of traditional qualitative and quantitative studies," said Adrian Sansone, CEO and Founder. "Our goal is to create a competitive advantage for our clients by delivering a significantly higher signal-to-noise ratio and answering the 'Why' at scale."

AI is one of the major forces that is reshaping how companies across all sectors do business today and is mission-critical for the future. The AI shift is no easy lift. Companies like DOCREPLAY.ai are removing the friction and giving the healthcare marketing community an opportunity to join this movement. 

DOCREPLAY.ai, LLC Submits First Patent for Applying Actionable Metrics to Customer Voice and Video Responses at Scale

