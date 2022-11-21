Global 360-Degree Camera Market To Grow At 26.3% During 2022-2027, The Future Of The Next Generation Of Cameras

360-Degree Camera Market Share and Application

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝟑𝟔𝟎-𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕,” the global 360-degree camera market size reached US$ 812.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,446.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3% during 2022-2027.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Current Value: US$ 812.5 Million (2021)

𝟑𝟔𝟎-𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

A 360-degree camera contains a field of vision that encompasses almost the whole sphere or a full circle in the horizontal plane. In applications where extended visual area coverage is required, such as robotics and panoramic photography, these devices are commonly utilized for graphical simultaneous localization and mapping and illustrated odometry challenges. Various 360-degree camera implementations are available, including cameras with more than 30 lenses and two opposing fisheye lens assortments and several other types, such as Z-CAM, MadV, Red Digital Cinema, Ricoh, FXG, Panono, Trisio, Vuze, Insta360, Gear360, GoPro, and Kandao. Owing to its capacity to record a full circle image, this device provides enhanced results for optical flow and feature selection matching.

𝟑𝟔𝟎-𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

The growing product popularity among consumers, on account of its capability of delivering high-quality photographs, is primarily driving the 360-degree camera market. Besides this, the incorporation of advanced and innovative features, such as DSLR with HD video and picture quality, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, compared to standalone and single cameras, a 360-degree camera with multiple rigs and lenses is responsible for separately recording and providing improved content, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating interests in wildlife, fashion, and wedding photography among the masses and the increasing product utilization in surveillance and security applications in public spaces are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition, the emerging trend of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) content is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating need for this device in autonomous automobiles to provide smart views is anticipated to propel the 360-degree camera market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Market Segmentation of the 360-Degree Camera Market

The report has segmented the global 360-degree camera market on the basis of resolution, distribution channel, connectivity type, camera type, vertical, application and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Wired

• Wireless

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• HD

• UHD

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Single

• Professional

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:

• Media & Entertainment

• Consumer

• Military & Defense

• Travel & Tourism

• Automotive

• Commercial

• Healthcare

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Traffic-Monitoring

• Grid Layout

• Aerial Scenery

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Online Stores

• Single-Brand Stores

• Multi-Brand Stores

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the 360-degree camera market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟑𝟔𝟎 𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• 360fly

• Bubl Technology Inc.

• Gopro Inc.

• Insta360

• Kodak (NYSE: KODK)

• LG Electronics (KRX: 066570)

• Nikon (OTCMKTS: NINOF)

• Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK)

• Panono

• Ricoh Company Ltd.

• Rylo

• Samsung Electronics (KRX: 005930)

• Sony (NYSE: SONY)

• Xiaomi (OTCMKTS: XIAC)

