Dr. Robert Renteria Enters His 15th Year as International Bestselling Author

Dr. Robert Renteria

Dr. Robert Renteria

by Fran Briggs

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This December marks Dr. Robert Renteria’s 15th anniversary as an international bestselling author, his publicist announced today. The author has sold more than 50,000 books and donated more than 30,000 books to ministries, prisons, schools, and organizations in 25 countries.

"Robert has reached an incredible milestone. He inspires youth to become more and epitomizes dedication to this end," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria.

Renteria embarked upon his author’s journey after a conversation with two at-risk youths prompted him to take action. At the time, he was operating his own business as a distributor for coin-operated laundromats.

“In 2006, two gang bangers were impressed by my new Mercedes. They asked me what was the secret to my success,” explained Dr. Renteria. “I told them it was simply hard work. Then I advised them to write that down on a napkin and remember it.”

When he reflected upon the conversation later, Renteria realized the young men lacked ambition and direction for their own lives. He sensed that they were merely walking around lost in a culture of darkness.

Renteria said that the conversation motivated him to “write inspiring books showing that dreams can be realized through education, determination, perseverance, integrity, and hard work. I wrote my first book, From the Barrio to the Board Room in 2008. That was followed by the graphic novel, Mi Barrio, and the activity coloring book, Little Barrio.”

The author then developed an academic curriculum and a faith-inspired curriculum based on From the Barrio to the Board Room.

Dr. Renteria paid to have the content developed by principals and teachers so the Barrio book could be a resource in middle schools, after-school programs, high schools, colleges and universities to improve student achievement.

The curriculum also addresses SEL (social and emotional learning) and helps the reader with their critical thinking skills. In April 2009, it became available to teach in classrooms. That same year, he launched From the Barrio Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in N. Aurora, IL.

ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is an author, civic leader, and spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in Aurora, IL. . Dr. Renteria is a Latino, multi-award-winning author, U.S. disabled Army veteran and TEDx speaker. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humanities and Academics degree from Ibero/Americano University, Mexico City, Mexico. Dr. Renteria’s From the Barrio to the Boardroom, Mi Barrio and Little Barrio books and programs have been embraced by principals, teachers, counselors, and social services. The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information, call 312.933.5619 and visit https://www.fromthebarrio.com.

