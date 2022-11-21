Global Smart Lighting Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Smart Lighting Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Smart Lighting Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The Business Research Company's "Smart Lighting Market Report 2022” forecasts the smart lighting market share to reach a value of $22.56 billion in 2025 at a rate of 15.3%. The global smart lighting market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 and reach $43.97 billion in 2030.

Rapid growth in investments for energy efficient solutions in the infrastructure industry is expected to drive the smart lighting market in the forecast period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of smart lighting market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4073&type=smp

Smart Lighting Market Trends

The Wi-Fi enabled LED bulbs is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart lighting market. The smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb is an internet-enabled LED light bulb that can be remotely operated, scheduled and personalized. The smart Wi-Fi LED bulb contains user data capabilities and can protect user information on the cloud via its smartphone app. For instance, in October 2020, Panasonic introduced a smart LED bulb which provides multi-color lighting options and automatic scheduling features. The smart bulb can be operated via the Panasonic smart Wi-Fi app, which can link to and use the Wi-Fi activated Smart bulb via the Google and Alexa Assistant vocal control features.

Smart Lighting Market Overview

The smart lighting global market consists of sales of smart lighting and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture smart lighting products used in homes, hospitals, hotels and other types of buildings. Smart lighting is a lighting that can be controlled through an app that is installed in smartphones, tablets or through voice assistant devices such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri and similar other devices.

Learn more on the global smart lighting market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-lighting-market

Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Smart Bulbs, Fixtures, Lighting Controls

• By Application: Commercial, Government, Residential, Others

• By Light Source: LED, HID, Others

• By Communication Technology: Wired, Wireless

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Koninklijke Philips NV, Cree Inc., General Electricity Company, Acuity Brands Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Dialight

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Smart Lighting Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides smart lighting global market forecast and in-depth smart lighting market research. The market report analyzes smart lighting global market size, smart lighting global market segments, smart lighting global market trends, smart lighting global market growth drivers, smart lighting global market growth across geographies, and smart lighting market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

View similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Electrical And Electronics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-and-electronics-global-market-report

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-lighting-equipment-global-market-report

General Lighting Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-lighting-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC