Outdoor Toys Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2031

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size of Outdoor Toys:

During the forecast period of 2018–2028, the global outdoor toys market is expected to grow at a CAGR of **%. .The report examines the outdoortoys market and its dynamics indepth. .It also covers the key trends, opportunities, challenges, and risk factors involved in the growth of the market.The report also gives an overview of the market's competitive landscape and profiles of some of the biggest players..

Some of the key findings from the report include:

The global outdoor toys market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2018–2028).

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for outdoor toys, followed by North America and Europe.

Some of the major drivers for the growth of the outdoor toys market include the growing popularity of adventure sports, the rise in disposable incomes, and the increase in the number of working parents.

However, some of the challenges faced by the outdoor toy market include stringent safety regulations and competition from indoor toys.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a decrease in demand for outdoor toys globally. The lockdown imposed by various governments across the globe has led to the closure of factories and suppliers, which has disrupted the supply chain of outdoor toys. Moreover, the rise in unemployment and reduction in disposable incomes have further impacted the demand for outdoor toys.



The following segments are covered in the report:

by age group

• 0-3 Years

• 3-5 Years

• 5-12 Years

• 12-18 Years

• 18+ Years

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Application

• Girls

• Boys

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global outdoor toys market in 2016, followed by Europe and North America. Asia will have the highest revenue share in 2021 with 41.1%, owing to the presence of key players in the region and rising awareness about the benefits of physical activity among children.



Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The "Global Outdoor Toys Market" research report will give useful information about the global market, with a focus on major players like Decathlon, Hedstrom, Disney, Shantou Shengying Toys Plastic, Auby Toys, and LEGO.



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• Impact of COVID-19 on the global outdoor toy industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the outdoor toys market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the outdoor toy market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the outdoor toy market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on outdoor toys and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of outdoor toys across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Outdoor Toys Market

2.2. Global Outdoor Toys Market, By Age Group

2.3. Global Outdoor Toys Market, By Distribution Channel

2.4. Global Outdoor Toys Market, By Application

2.5. Global Outdoor Toys Market, By Region

3. Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Outdoor Toys Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Key Growth Trends

3.2.2. Market Drivers

3.2.3. Market Restraints

3.2.4. Market Opportunities

3.2.5. Major Industry Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021

3.3.1. Age Group

3.3.2. Distribution Channel

3.3.3. Application

3.3.4. Geography

4. Premium Insights

4.1. STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Results) Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4. Threat of Substitute Types

4.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Technology Analysis

4.5. Marketing Strategy Analysis

4.5.1. Direct Marketing

4.5.2. Indirect Marketing

4.5.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

5.1. Company market share of key players, 2021

5.2. Competitive Benchmarking

5.3. Market Positioning of Key Vendors

5.4. Geographical Presence Analysis

5.5. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

5.5.1. Key Strategies Analysis

5.5.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

5.5.3. Partnerships

5.5.4. Product Launch

5.5.5. Geographical Expansion

5.5.6. Others

6. COVID 19 Impact Analysis

6.1. Global Outdoor Toys Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 - 2028

6.2. Impact on Import & Export

6.3. Impact on Demand & Supply

………….. ToC Continued

