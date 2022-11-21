Jackfruit Market worth $359.1 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Dearth of adequate storage facilities for these perishable fruits act as a significant challenge to the Jackfruit market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Jackfruit Market size is estimated to reach $359.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Jackfruit, also known by its scientific name Artocarpus heterophyllus, is a tree fruit that grows in tropical regions of South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, Brazil, and the Caribbean. The inflorescences are formed on the trunk, branches, or twigs of the tree, and the ovaries of these flowers fuse together to develop the fruit. Ripe Jackfruits are naturally sweet and, therefore, used in a variety of dishes. Moreover, jackfruits are also used as a strong aromatic substance owing to the presence of compounds such as ethyl isovalerate and propyl isovalerate. The market is driven by the rise in the use of Jackfruit flavored food dishes by manufacturers. However, the high perishability and low shelf-life of jackfruits is a significant challenge to the Jackfruit Industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Jackfruit Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. It is poised to dominate the Jackfruit market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the high popularity of the fruit in the region and the presence of a favorable climate for its cultivation.

2. An increase in awareness of the health benefits provided by jackfruits such as cardiovascular health, immunity boost, and anti-inflammatory properties are driving the market. However, the dearth of adequate storage facilities for these perishable fruits act as a significant challenge to the Jackfruit market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Jackfruit Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Jackfruit Segment Analysis-By Application : The Jackfruit Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Fresh Consumption, Beverages, Confectionery, Aroma, and Others. The Fresh Consumption segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is predicted to continue being the largest segment over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Jackfruit Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : On the basis of Distribution, the Jackfruit market is segmented into Online Retail, Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Food & Drink Specialty Stores. The Supermarket segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 owing to their rapid expansion in major developing regions and their high penetration in developed countries.

Jackfruit Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Jackfruit Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific was the largest segment in 2020 with 37% of the Jackfruit market share and is predicted to remain as the dominant segment during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Jackfruit Industry are -

1. Anna Food Product

2. Artocarpus Foods Pvt. Ltd.

3. Frubites

4. Island Valley Delights

5. Jackfruit365

