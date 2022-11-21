Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022” forecasts the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market share to reach a value of $19.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.0%. The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market growth is expected to increase to $26.50 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Increasing demand for molecular diagnostic devices and equipment in diagnostics for COVID-19 is expected to be a major driver of the market going forward.

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Trends

The major players in the molecular diagnostic industry are focusing on developing automated solutions for devices and equipment used for molecular diagnostic processes. Automation of the process will help to enhance productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process. Computerization of the diagnostic process gives reliable and efficient test results that manual testing by various experts does not. The major players of the industry are using nanotechnology based Oral Fluid Nano Sensor Test (OFNASET). The test uses a microfluidic-based nano sensor for the detection of oral cancer biomarkers in saliva. In order to keep up with the trend of automation and accuracy, Roche, created cobas connection modules (CCM) to improve scalability and sample-flow efficiency by allowing samples to automatically move between different systems and instruments. Thus, creating a fully automated workflow.

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Overview

The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics devices and related services. Molecular diagnostics devices are used to diagnose diseases and perform screening by detecting specific sequences in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) at a molecular level. It helps doctors to prescribe more accurate therapeutic interventions in the early stages of a disease. Molecular diagnostics devices and equipment are segmented by product into instruments, reagents, consumables and software. These devices and equipment are used in diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and by other end-users such as nursing homes, blood banks and clinical point of care settings.

Learn more on the global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market report at:

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Instruments, Reagents, Consumables

• By End User: Diagnostic laboratories, Hospitals, Others( nursing home, blood banks, point of care)

• By Technology: DNA(Deoxyribonucleic acid) sequencing, Polymerase chain reaction, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), In situ hybridization, Microarrays, Mass spectrometry, Others (southern blotting, northern blotting, electrophoresis)

• By Application: Cancer, Pharmacogenomics, Genetic testing, Infectious disease, Prenatal, Neurological disease, Cardiovascular disease

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Roche Ltd, Hologic, QIAGEN, Abbott, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cepheid Inc

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market research. The market report analyzes molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market size, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market trends, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market segments, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market growth drivers, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

