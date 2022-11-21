Dog Chews Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are Mars Pet, Inc, Nestlé Purina PetCare, The J.M. Smucker Co., Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dog Chews Market Size Analysis:

The global dog chews market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period of 2018–2028. The market is growing because more people are getting pets, their disposable incomes are going up, and more people are becoming aware of pet health and nutrition. On the other hand, Dana Brooks, president and CEO of the Pet Food Institute (PFI), claims that because the entire food system has undergone significant changes, pet food manufacturers have been forced to deal with new ingredient sourcing and transportation issues.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the dog chews market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth, demand drivers, etc. It includes profile descriptions of key players in this market as part of the competitive analysis.

Compare and choose your best-fitting market report here: https://douglasinsights.com/dog-chews-market

Some of the key findings from the report include:

The global dog chews market is expected to reach USD ** million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period (2019-2028).

The market is driven by factors such as the growing pet population and the rising awareness of pet health and nutrition.

The market is segmented by type, with natural chews accounting for the largest share.

Key players in the market include Mars Pet, Inc., Nestlé Purina PetCare, The J.M. Smucker Co., Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., General Mills, Inc., and Diamond Pet Foods.



COVID-19 Scenario:

COVID-19 has resulted in a decrease in demand for dog chews, as pet owners are spending less on non-essential items. The impact of COVID-19 on the dog chews market, on the other hand, is expected to be temporary, with the market expected to return to pre-pandemic levels within a few years.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Ingredient Type

• Plant Based

• Animal Based

By Price Point

• Mass

• Premium

Sales Channels

• Pet specialty stores

• Drug Stores

• Modern Trade (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets)

• Online Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Other Sales Channel

Personalization or specific data?Contact us at https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us



Regional Analysis:

The global dog chews market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America and Europe are expected to be the leading markets for dog chews due to the growing awareness among pet owners about the benefits of dog chews. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the demand for dog chews during the forecast period.



Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The "Global Dog Chews Market" research report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market, including some of the major players such as ZippyPaws, PetMate, KONG Company, Mars Pet, Inc., Nestlé Purina PetCare, The J.M. Smucker Company, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Diamond Pet Foods, Spectrum Brands/United Pet Group, Mammoth Pet, Fluff and



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• Impact of COVID-19 on the global dog chews industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the dog chews market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the dog chew market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the dog chew market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on dog chews and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of dog chews across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Dog Chews Market

2.2. Global Dog Chews Market, By Ingredient Type

2.3. Global Dog Chews Market, By Sales Channel

2.4. Global Dog Chews Market, By Price Range

2.5. Global Dog Chews Market, By Region

3. Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Dog Chews Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Key Growth Trends

3.2.2. Market Drivers

3.2.3. Market Restraints

3.2.4. Market Opportunities

3.2.5. Major Industry Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021

3.3.1. Ingredient Type

3.3.2. Sales Channel

3.3.3. Price Range

3.3.4. Geography

4. Premium Insights

4.1. STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Results) Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4. Threat of Substitute Types

4.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Technology Analysis

4.5. Marketing Strategy Analysis

4.5.1. Direct Marketing

4.5.2. Indirect Marketing

4.5.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

5.1. Company market share of key players, 2021

5.2. Competitive Benchmarking

5.3. Market Positioning of Key Vendors

5.4. Geographical Presence Analysis

5.5. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

5.5.1. Key Strategies Analysis

5.5.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

5.5.3. Partnerships

5.5.4. Product Launch

5.5.5. Geographical Expansion

5.5.6. Others

6. COVID 19 Impact Analysis

6.1. Global Dog Chews Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 - 2028

6.2. Impact on Import & Export

6.3. Impact on Demand & Supply

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

Access the complete market research report here - https://douglasinsights.com/dog-chews-market

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Blog:

Know the Pain & Gain of Consumer: Value proposition canvas - https://douglasinsights.com/blog/the-value-proposition-canvas-how-to-manage-consumer-pains-and-gains

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.