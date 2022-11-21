Amino Acid Based Formula Market worth $1.3 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 8.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing hardship of mothers to lactate is set to drive the Amino Acid Based Formula Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Amino Acid Based Formula Market size is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Amino acid-based formulas are suggested for children with serious allergic diseases. Profits from amino acid-based formulas’ sales with lactose content will persist to be much greater than those from lactose-free analogs. Amino acid-based elemental formula indicates a product designed for the diagnosis and dietary treatment of eosinophilic ailments, food protein allergies, food protein-induced enterocolitis and short-bowel syndrome under the guidance of a physician. Proteins that have sustained hydrolysis are termed “hydrolyzed” or “hydrolysate protein”. The amino acid based formula is hypoallergenic. The increasing hardship of mothers to lactate is set to drive the Amino Acid Based Formula Market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Amino Acid Based Formula Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Amino Acid Based Formula Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the progress in the lactose and lactose-free amino acid-based formula products in the North American region.

2. Amino Acid Based Formula Market growth is being driven by the increasing allergic reactions of infants to cow’s milk. However, the soaring cost and bitter taste of Amino Acid Based Formulas are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Amino Acid Based Formula Market.

3. Amino Acid Based Formula Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Amino Acid Based Formula Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Amino Acid Based Formula Market Segment Analysis - by Type : The Amino Acid Based Formula Market based on type can be further segmented into Lactose and Lactose-Free. The Lactose-Free Segment held the largest Amino Acid Based Formula Market share in 2021.

Amino Acid Based Formula Market Segment Analysis - by Application : The Amino Acid-Based Formula Market based on the application can be further segmented into New Born, Infant and Toddlers. The New Born Segment held the largest Amino Acid Based Formula Market share in 2021.

Amino Acid Based Formula Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : North America (Amino Acid Based Formula Market) held the largest Amino Acid Based Formula Market share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging progress in lactose-free amino acid-based formulas in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Amino Acid Based Formula Industry are -

1. Neocate

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Ausnutria Dairy

4. Nestle S.A.

5. Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

