United States Beer Market Report 2022-2026: Historical Trends, Key Economic Indicators, Trade, Beer Overview, and Environmental & Regulatory Factors

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Beer Market Report 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US beer demand, production, and removals in gallons. Total demand is segmented by packaging type in terms of: metal cans; glass bottles; draft; and other packaging types such as aluminum bottles, plastic bottles, and refill glass bottles.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, production, removals, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

Removals encompass all beer removed from breweries for sale or consumption (including exports), as well as beer sold and consumed on brewery premises. Non-alcoholic beer and non-beer malt-based beverages - "malternatives" such as coolers, hard cider, and hard lemonade - are regarded as beer for the purposes of this report, as they share much in common with traditional beer production. Re-exports of beer are excluded from demand and trade figures.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Focus Reports National Online Consumer Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

  • Historical Trends
  • Key Economic Indicators
  • Trade
  • Beer Overview
  • Environmental & Regulatory Factors

PACKAGING TYPE SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

  • Metal Cans
  • Glass Bottles
  • Draft
  • Other Packaging Types

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

  • Industry Characteristics
  • Market Leaders

ABOUT THIS REPORT

  • Scope
  • Sources
  • Industry Codes
  • Methodology
  • Resources

LIST OF TABLES & FIGURES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/655p9o


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

