Global Commercial Seeds Market 2022 to 2031 - Players Include Syngenta International, Bayer, Corteva and Sakata Seed

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial seeds market.

The global commercial seeds market is expected to grow from $63.41 billion in 2021 to $68.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.04%. The commercial seeds market is expected to reach $93.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.08%.

Some of the major players in the commercial seeds market are Syngenta International AG, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Vilmorin & Cie SA, Land O'Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V., Hyland Seeds, MTI, Triumph Seed, Neseed, Limagrain, KWS, DLF, and Takii Seed.

The commercial seeds market consists of sales of commercial seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are the seeds sown for production of an intended crop or used as animal feed. Commercial seeds are hybrid seeds sold for the purposes other than for production of propagating material. These commercial seeds are divided into two types, conventional seeds and genetically modified seeds. Corn, soybean, vegetable, grains, cotton, rice, and canola are among the conventional seeds. Soybean, corn, cotton, and canola are the most common genetically modified seeds.

The various products of commercial seeds are maize (corn), soybean, vegetable, cereals, cotton, rice, canola (rapeseed), and others products. The maize market consists of sales of commercial maize seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to commercial seeds used for production of maize or corn. They are categorized based on their type into organic, inorganic, and genetically modified and they have different traits, which includes herbicide-tolerance, insect tolerance, and others.

North America was the largest region in the commercial seeds market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial seeds market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing demand for bio-fuels is expected to propel the growth of the commercial seeds market. Biofuel is a renewable, non-toxic, environmentally beneficial, and economically viable alternative to fossil fuels, which are rapidly decreasing and have a significant environmental impact. Commercial seeds are extensively used in the production agricultural products, which are further used in processing of biofuels.

Vegetable oil methyl esters, produced by transesterification of high-quality vegetable oil by methanol, are currently the most widely used type of bio-fuel. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Federal Statistical System the biofuel output in the United States would expand until 2050. The amount of biofuel generated in 2050 would be 18% higher than the 6.5 billion liters produced in 2019. Therefore, escalating demand for biodiesel fuels is driving the growth of commercial seeds.

Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial seeds market. Companies producing commercial seeds are undergoing partnerships and collaboration to expand their business reach in fast-growing regions or countries in commercial seeds sector.

The countries covered in the commercial seeds market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

