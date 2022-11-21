Automotive Embedded Systems Market to Hits USD 5.94 BN in 2028 by Share, Growth and Top Players Analysis

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Embedded Systems Market Size Analysis:

The automotive embedded systems market is expected to generate revenue of $4.1 billion in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the 2018-2028 timeframe. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive embedded systems market, segmented by type, application, and geography. It provides an overview of the market's growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, challenges, and risks.The report also talks about how the competition is changing and profiles the major players in the market for automotive embedded systems.

The automotive embedded system market is driven by the increasing demand for safety and comfort features in vehicles, the stringent emission regulations, and the need for fuel efficiency. However, the high costs associated with the development and deployment of these systems are restraining the growth of this market.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

The automotive embedded systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for automotive embedded systems, followed by North America and Europe.

The increasing demand for advanced safety features in vehicles is one of the major drivers for the growth of the automotive embedded systems market.

-Strict government regulations regarding vehicle safety are also aiding the growth of this market.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the automotive industry, with production halted across factories worldwide. The pandemic has caused global economic uncertainty, and the automotive sector is predicted to be one of the hardest hit.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a decrease in demand for new vehicles as consumers are opting to postpone their purchase decisions. This has had a knock-on effect on production levels, with many factories suspending operations. The situation is further complicated by disruptions to the supply chain, as components sourced from China are unavailable.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• Embedded Hardware

• Embedded Software

By Application

• Electrical and Electronics

• Infotainment and Telematics

• Powertrain and Chassis

• Advanced Driver Assistance Systems



Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to be the largest market for automotive embedded systems due to the presence of a large number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region. Moreover, the region is also home to a large number of Tier 1 suppliers who are engaged in providing various automotive components to OEMs. The US and Canada are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the automotive embedded systems market in North America.



Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The "Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market" research report will provide valuable insight into the global market, with an emphasis on some of the major players such as NXP Semiconductors, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Harman International, Garmin Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, and System Controls Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd.



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID 19 impact analysis on the global automotive embedded systems industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive embedded systems market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the automotive embedded systems market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the automotive embedded systems market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on Automotive Embedded Systems and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of automotive embedded systems across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot

3 . AUTOMOTIVE EMBEDDED SYSTEMS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 By Type

3.7.2 By Application

3.7.3 By Region

4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis

6 . GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE EMBEDDED SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE

6.1 Overview by Type

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Type

6.4 Embedded Hardware Market by Regions

6.6 Embedded Software Market by Regions

7 . GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE EMBEDDED SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview by Application

7.2 Historical and Forecast Data

7.3 Analysis by Application

7.4 Electrical And Electronics Market by Regions

7.5 Infotainment And Telematics Market by Regions

7.6 Powertrain And Chassis Market by Regions

7.7 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market by Regions

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

