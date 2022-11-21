Iodine Market Was Valued at US$ 897.2 Million in 2021 and is to Reach US$ 1,246.30 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 5.40%

Iodine Market

The global iodine market size reached US$ 897.2 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 1,246.30 Million, growing at 5.40% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Iodine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the iodine industry?

According to the global iodine market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 897.2 Million in 2021, and it is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,246.30 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027.

What is iodine?

Iodine (I2) is an element present in eggs, seaweed, dairy products, seafood, and vegetables. It is extensively used in making thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) and aids in treating fibrocystic breast disease and mammary dysplasia. Nowadays, the consumption of I2-rich food products is escalating across the globe as it assists in regulating the metabolism and increasing the production of proteins.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the iodine market?

One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing number of individuals suffering from I2 deficiency.

Additionally, the growing pharmaceutical industry and the rising application of I2 for cleaning surfaces, skin soaps and purifying water are catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, I2 is used to produce organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic rubber, and ink, which is accelerating the product adoption rate.

Besides this, significant growth in the healthcare sector, the increasing health-consciousness among individuals and the rising demand for I2 in X-radiation imaging modalities, such as computed tomography (CT), are some of the other factors creating a positive market outlook.

Global iodine Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, source, form and application.

Breakup by Source:

• Underground Brine

• Caliche Ore

• Recycling

• Seaweeds

Breakup by Form:

• Inorganic Salts and Complexes

• Organic Compounds

• Elementals and Isotopes

Breakup by Application:

• Animal Feed

• X-Ray Contrast Media

• Biocides

• Optical Polarizing Films

• Fluorochemicals

• Nylon

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

Algorta Norte Sa, Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Deepwater Chemicals Inc. (Toyota Tsusho Corporation), Eskay Iodine Pvt. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., Iochem Corporation, Iofina plc, Ise Chemicals Corporation (AGC Inc.), Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Protochem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

