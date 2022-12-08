Cigna Singapore Wins exceptional award at World Business Outlook for its outstanding performances in health insurance and wellness solutions Cigna Singapore earns Best Health Insurance and Wellness Solutions Provider Singapore 2022 for exceptional healthcare solutions and innovative services across Asia World Business Outlook is a Singapore based Business and Award Publication

Cigna, honored with an award from World Business Outlook for its outstanding performance in offering the best health insurance and wellness solutions.

The World Business Outlook award has boosted our goals and vision of providing the best solutions, and it has inspired us to serve the same with greater potential.” — Raymond NG, Cigna Singapore CEO and Country Manager

SINGAPORE, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cigna is a US-based multinational that manages insurance and healthcare companies. Out of its outstanding performances in providing the best health insurance and health and wellness solutions to its members, Cigna bagged an exceptional award conferred as, "Best Health Insurance and Wellness Solutions Provider Singapore 2022" from the World Business Outlook Magazine.

This global health services company is dedicated to improving the health, wellness, and peace of mind of the people. Cigna, as a health insurance company that also provides 24-hour healthcare services, provides a comprehensive solution to its customers. Through connected, individualized solutions that promote a healthy body and mind, Cigna provides choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality treatment.

With, a presence globally, the company provides services to more than 13 million customers globally. In Singapore, Cigna offers both group medical insurance, where plans are modular and customizable to cater to the medical coverage and employee healthcare needs of organizations of all sizes, and individual health insurance, which provides cover not limiting to inpatient, day-patient and accommodation costs, cancer cover and mental health. The work process of the company is unique, as they care deeply not only about their clients or partners but also about the patients. Through innovation across the delivery system, Cigna is paving the way for the transformation of health care by increasing choice and enhancing quality, accessibility, and user experience.

World Business Outlook, one of the leading magazines in Asia, providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of international businesses, acknowledged that Cigna should be entitled to be one of the "Best Health Insurance and Wellness Solution Providers Singapore 2022" as it is a company that pays attention to people’s requirements and expectations. The company’s multilingual and multicultural staff members are available round-the-clock. It provides 24X7 healthcare services and offers one of the best insurance services. The company is truly a global health solution, as apart from offering 24X7 healthcare services to patients residing in over 200 countries through its 1.65 million hospitals and healthcare professionals, it also offers customized health insurance plans for patients and their families.

Ujal Nair, Editor at World Business Outlook, justified the award title, "Cigna’s continuous efforts in delivering excellent health insurance and wellness solutions is outstanding. The company has extraordinary procedures and endeavors to fulfill people’s needs. It was difficult to select winners for these categories, but Cigna has surpassed in winning the award. The company went above and beyond to provide the best solutions to its people. Consequently, we believe that Cigna is the one to win the award, "Best Health Insurance and Wellness Solutions Provider Singapore 2022".



Raymond NG, Cigna Singapore CEO and Country Manager affirms, "In order to be close to the clients we serve, our client managers, regional communication officers, medical consultants, and network managers go above and beyond. Our 5-star customer service puts our members first and makes their interactions simple and dependable. We assist those who are underserved in overcoming health-related obstacles and enhancing access to care through Cigna's clinical support and well-being engagement. "The World Business Outlook award has boosted our goals and vision of providing the best solutions, and it has inspired us to serve with greater potential."



About Cigna Singapore

Cigna Singapore is a global health services company with an established presence in Singapore, dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna has been pursuing this mission from the day it was founded over 225 years ago.

In Singapore and beyond, Cigna is a strong believer in total health and wellness and prides itself on delivering personalized solutions that are simple, affordable, and predictable. To achieve this, Cigna works as one global team and in close partnership with its customers, network providers, and communities to understand and address their diverse needs.

https://cigna.com.sg

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. It is a Singapore-based business magazine. The website delivers all the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views, and industry talk from across sectors. The magazine pages adorn the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/