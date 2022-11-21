Cell Therapy Market Size to Surpass US$ 21.80 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Cell Therapy Market by Use Type (Clinical Use and Research Use), by Therapy Type (Autologous, and Allogenic), by Therapeutic Area (Malignancies, Musculoskeletal Disorder, Autoimmune Disorder, Dermatology and Other), by End User (Hospital & Clinic and Academic and Research Institute) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Cell Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to reach US$ 21.80 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

One of the major factors driving the cell therapy market is the high emphasis on end-to-end research and development activities to discover novel therapeutics. For instance, Takeda Pharmaceutical opened a 24,000 square foot cell therapy manufacturing facility for research and development in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2020. Due to the rise of stem cell therapy as a novel treatment option for patients with autoimmune disorders, such advancements will accelerate the acceptance of cell therapy medications, together with the increased prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis among women.

Excerpts from ‘By Therapy Type Segmentation’

Based on therapy type, the global cell therapy market has been segmented into

Autologous

Allogenic

The allogeny segment dominates the segment during forecast period. Allogeneic therapies use cells from a single source to treat a large number of patients. Immunosuppressive medications are occasionally given along with allogeneic goods since they raise the possibility of triggering an immunological response in a patient. Therefore, some of the key reasons influencing the increase include the growing propensity of physicians toward the therapeutic use of allogeneic therapies and the expanding knowledge of the use of cord blood and tissues across numerous therapeutic domains. Allogenic cells are advantageous because they generate their own immune stem cells, which kill cancer cells that persist even after high-dose cytotoxic drug treatment. This reaction, known as a graft-versus-cancer effect, is utilised to cure or prevent cancer relapse. Over the course of the forecast period, the aforementioned elements are anticipated to drive the market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global cell therapy market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

North America is anticipated to have the largest market share due to the availability of a robust regulatory environment that supports the development of cellular therapies, the existence of major companies in the sector, and the existence of prestigious universities that support the research activities in the United States. The rising frequency of chronic diseases, rising use of regenerative medicine, and rising number of clinical studies on the development of cellular therapies are all contributing factors to the region's market's rapid expansion. The market in North America is anticipated to be driven by rising investments by industry participants in the development and use of cell-based therapies in the country. For instance, in January 2022, A cell treatment manufacturing company called Cellino Biotech raised USD 80 million in a Series A investment round. To create the first autonomous human cell foundry by 2025, Cellino intends to increase access to stem cell-based medicines.

The market for cell treatment in Europe is anticipated to increase rapidly due to the region's regenerative medicine ecosystem's quick development. Due to the growing research activities for CAR-T cell therapy for lung cancer patients, the increased frequency of chronic diseases like lung cancer in England will further encourage the use of cell therapy treatments.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market player in the global cell therapy market include

Kolon Tissuegene, Inc.

Anterogen Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

MEDIPOST

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

PHARMICELL Co., Ltd

Merck Kgaa

Tameika Cell Technologies, Inc.

Cells For Cells

Nuvasive, Inc.

Lonza Group

Vericel Corporation

Celgene Corporation

Medipost

With a sizable number of competitors, the cell treatment market is moderately competitive. To maintain their market positions, the big companies in this space are transforming through a variety of tactics, including investments in R&D, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

