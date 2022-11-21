Industrial Gases Market Size Worth USD 148.16 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.2% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Industrial Gases market size is projected to grow from USD 88.05 billion in 2020 to USD 148.16 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period;

The global Industrial Gases Market was USD 88.05 billion in 2020. The global market size is expected to grow from USD 91.29 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 148.16 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Industrial Gases Market, 2021-2028."

According to our analysts, the global industrial gases market is set to gain traction from the high demand for crude oil and the urgent need to refine it for usage in various applications. At the same time, the expansion of the oil and gas industry would affect growth positively.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 148.16 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 88.05 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 280 Segments covered Increasing Demand from Healthcare Sector to Add Impetus to Market Growth Drivers



Rising Demand for Clean Energy to Boost Market Growth Surging Investments in Electronics and Metallurgy Industries to Boost Growth





COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Pandemic: Shutdown of Facilities and Unavailability of Laborers to Impact Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the unavailability of laborers and low demand for industrial gases from end-users because of the complete shutdown of manufacturing facilities and nationwide lockdown measures. Besides, the usage of crude oil has reduced drastically because of the pandemic, thereby creating very less prices of the same. Our research reports will help you overcome this situation by choosing the right strategy.





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand from Healthcare Sector to Add Impetus to Market

An increase in the prices of crude oil and a rise in the need for refining have propelled the demand for industrial gases, especially from the oil and gas industry. Additionally, they are also used for various purposes, such as coiled tubing, pipe cooling and inserting, drilling, leak testing, maintenance, spool base in pipe building, and others. Such factors are promoting the industrial gases market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of the healthcare and food & beverage industries is aiding to the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, a rise in the industrialization and urbanization, as well as the growing consumer demand from the processing and manufacturing industries are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Surging Investments in Electronics and Metallurgy Industries to Boost Growth

Rising investments in electronics, metallurgy, food & beverages, and mining & metal sectors, especially in developing countries worldwide are set to propel the industrial gases market growth in the upcoming years. According to the World Investment Report 2018, for instance, in 2017, Asia Pacific invested approximately USD 476 billion of inflow from foreign direct investment. It was primarily focused on Singapore and China. However, the transportation, storage, and manufacturing of industrial gases revolve around numerous stringent governmental norms. It may hamper growth.

Industry Developments:

March 2021: Echo Energy Plc won two new contracts for selling industrial gases at considerable premiums. Both contracts have a timeline of 12 months and the company will begin selling gases from May 2021.

April 2020: Air Liquide signed 11 new agreements with its industrial merchant customers. It would supply hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen for 10 years to its customers. This way, the company will be able to compete in the market.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Air Liquide (France)

Air Products (United States)

Linde (Ireland)

Matheson Tri-Gas (United States)

Messer Group (Germany)

Gulf Cryo (Kuwait)

BASF (United States)

Southern Company Gas (United States)

Universal Industrial Gases (United States)

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (India)

Bhuruka gases ltd (India)

Concorde-Corodex Group (UAE)

Dubai Industrial Gases (UAE)

Bristol Gases (UAE)





Segments:



Oxygen Segment to Continue Dominance on Account of Its Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical Industries

Based on segmentation by gas type, the oxygen segment earned 28.9% industrial gases market share in 2019. This is attributable to the extensive usage of oxygen and its high demand from various sectors such as pulp and paper, chemical, pharmaceutical, and petroleum. However, the carbon dioxide segment will also showcase notable growth on account of its significant applications as a raw material in products such as meat, fruits and vegetables, poultry, and others.

Geographically, the market is branched across five main regions, comprising Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Benefits for Industrial Gases Market:

The Industrial Gases market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Industrial Gases market during the forecast period (2021–2028).

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Industrial Gases market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 28.31 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing industrialization and urbanization. Besides, the surging usage of industrial gases in the power, oil & gas, and healthcare industries is set to drive growth.

North America ranks second. It is likely to earn significant revenue in the coming years owing to the rising application in chemical, healthcare, and oil & gas industries.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow because of the expansion of the food & beverage industry. Additionally, the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry would spur growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Linde Earning Maximum Share Attributable to a Rise in Industrial Investment

The global market is dominated by Linde on account of its high investments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Besides this, the company is also investing massively on improving the economic scenario. It is also delivering its products to the rising number of manufacturing and metal processing industries, along with food & beverage, chemical, and oil & gas industries. The other players are engaging in merger and acquisition, joint ventures, contracts and agreements, different collaborative strategies, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Global Industrial Gases Market Size Segmentation:

By Gas Type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Carbon Dioxide

Hydrogen

Argon

Others

By Application

Packaging

Coolant

Carbonation

Cryogenic

Cutting & Welding

Laboratory

Air Separation

Others

By End User:

Metallurgy

Healthcare

Chemical

Food and beverage

Oil & Gas

Power

Pulp and Paper

Electronics

Water Treatment

Mining

Others

