Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Cell And Gene Therapy Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Cell And Gene Therapy Market Report 2022” forecasts the cell and gene therapy market growth to reach a value of $15.48 billion in 2025 at a rate of 28.7%. The cell and gene therapy market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2025 and reach $34.31 billion in 2030.

The rising prevalence of cancer and chronic cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cell and gene therapy market during the forecast period.

Cell And Gene Therapy Market Trends

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is increasingly gaining traction. In (CAR) T -cell therapy, T cells are collected from the patient’s blood and are genetically engineered to produce modified receptors at their surface, known as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These modified T cells with special structures (receptors) are then reinfused into the patient. These modified receptors of T cell help in targeting the surface antigen of the cancer cell t and in turn result in the killing of tumor cells in patients. In 2020, the US-FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb`s two CAR-T cell therapies to treat lymphoma and multiple myeloma. FDA approved CAR-T cells therapy treatments like Tisagenlecleucel for the treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in children and Axicabtagene ciloleucel for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Cell And Gene Therapy Market Overview

The cell and gene therapy market consists of sales of cell and gene therapies by entities that produce them. Cell and gene therapy work with similar therapeutic goals, targeting DNA or RNA inside or outside the body. These therapies modify genetic material to improve functioning or fight diseases.

Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy

• By Application: Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Others

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Wound Care Centers, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Amgen, Merck, Organogenesis Holdings, Dendreon, Vericel, Bluebird

Cell And Gene Therapy Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth cell and gene therapy global market research. The market report analyzes cell and gene therapy global market size, cell and gene therapy global market segments, cell and gene therapy global market growth drivers, cell and gene therapy market trends, cell and gene therapy market growth across geographies, and cell and gene therapy market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

