The Global Barley Market is excepted to reach the value of 24.7 billion USD by the end of 2027
Product Description:
The global barley market size was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
Barley is primally a cereal grain popular as jau in India. Barley is the fourth most cereal crop after rice, wheat, and maize. They barely can be used in bread, beverages, stews, and others. They barely provide whole grains, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Barley is a very healthy grain it is the most health benefits, ranging from better digestion to reduced hunger and weight loss. Barley has a better nutritional profile compared to rice. They barely have some side effects such as gas, bloating, or feelings of fullness in some people.
Drivers:
The increasing awareness about the nutritional aspect of the consumption of whole grains is driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages drives the market growth. Rising health awareness and cardiovascular diseases are the major factors driving the market growth. The growing demand for natural ingredients drives market growth. The increasing adoption of barley in diet drives the market growth.
Restraints:
The consuming barley causes allergic reactions in some people is the key factor to hampering the market growth. The barley adverse health effects if consumed in large quantities during pregnancy is the major factor to restraint the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Barley Market - By Type:
• Covered
• Two-row Barley
• Six-row Barley
• Hulless
Based on the type: The Covered segment was recorded as the largest market share in the barley market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The barely is a tall plant-like grass with long it is straight hair growing from the head of each stew to drive the market growth.
Barley Market - By Grade:
• Food Grade
• Feed Grade
• Malt Grade
Based on the grade: The Malt Grade held the largest share in the barley market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The malt grade has a rich enzyme content and low moisture grade. It is one of the most important ingredients in beers. The malt grade used in different types of extracts and syrups impacts the sweetness and flavor of food products and therefore it is extremely important in the barely market.
Barley Market - By Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Departmental Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online
Based on the distribution channel: The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share market in the barley market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Consumers prefer supermarkets/hypermarkets because they have low costs and different varieties and also discount prices to drive the market growth.
Barely Market - By Industry Vertical:
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Seed Industry
• Personal Care
• Animal feed
• Nutraceuticals
• Others
Based on the industry vertical: Thew Food and Beverages segment held the largest share market in the barley market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The barely offers versatile and functional properties and is available in various forms and it is used for feed to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the barley market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the barley market and the increasing presence of high disposable income and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing high adoption rate of barley in the food and beverage industry drives market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the barley. There has been rapid growth in the barley market in the region leading to global market growth.
Europe is excepted to be growing lucratively in the barley market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In April 2015, Dow Agrosciences introduced a cereal product called Paradigm Arylex, which is an active herbicide. This new product has been developed to be used in wheat, barley, triticale, and oats to regulate and control the growth of brassica weeds, deadnettle, Mexican poppy and fumitory.
• In US-Based Malt Products Corporation (MPC), a specialist manufacturer of malted barley extract and other natural sweeteners has designed an Innovations Lab to help firms in the sector, including confectionery markets with ingredients testing.
• In May 2016, BASF launched fungicide Sistiva for seed treatment on wheat and barley in Argentina. Sistiva will provide around 45 days of control for post-emergent diseases of crops and will allow farmers more flexibility for the foliar application.
