Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform and “Macao Ideas” Open to Public Tomorrow (21 Nov)

MACAU, November 21 - 中葡平台展示館及商匯館Pavilhão de Exposição da Plataforma Sino-Lusófona e o Macao Ideas

The Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform and “Macao Ideas” will open to the general public tomorrow. Together with the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, they will further expand Macao’s function as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), and enhance the development of trade, conventions and exhibition, and cultural sectors from China and PSCs.

More than 2,000 exhibits to demonstrate the role of the China-PSCs Platform in multiple dimensions

The Pavilion is located on basement level 1 of the China-PSCs Complex, covering 1,800 square metres and featuring seven exhibition areas with a diversified design.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) demonstrates over 2,000 exhibits on-site and information on the China-PSCs platform’s latest developments in different dimension with various multi-media installation. Business service facilities are also available in the Pavilion.

These software and hardware facilities will introduce enterprises and visitors from different parts of the world to Macao’s China-PSCs platform’s development journey, PSCs’ business environments, featured products and services, serving as a bridge that enables conversation and co-operation between enterprises from China and PSCs.

Seven exhibition areas to showcase the China-PSCs Platform

The Pavilion has seven areas with different functions, demonstrating the China-PSCs platform in multiple dimensions.

Pavilion Entrance (Area A) – featuring a brief introduction to the role of the China-PSCs Platform;

Commercial and Trade Co-operation Exhibition Area (Area B) – showing the China-PSCs Platform’s key measures and initiatives to support enterprises;

The Achievements Display Area (Area C) – showcasing Macao’s achievements in seven areas since the establishment of the China-PSCs Platform: economy and trade, finance, youth entrepreneurship, tourism, traditional Chinese medicine, culture, and education;

Portuguese-speaking Countries Exhibition Area (Area D) – presenting a wide range of information on the history, culture, arts, life, language, economy and trade of each Portuguese-speaking country;

Corporate Services and Information Centre (Area E) – providing services and information for enterprises;

Multi-functional Room (Area F) – serving as a venue for various activities such as product experience activities, product launch, promotional events, and workshops;

Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Centre (Area G) – It is an upgrade of the “Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre”, formerly located at R1, Tap Seac Square Business Centre, is located at the Area G of the Pavilion, showcasing both food products and non-food products.

Nearly 90 guided tours were arranged during the trial operation of the Pavilion

The Pavilion commenced trial operation from August to 20 November, during which nearly 90 guided tours were arranged. Units from Mainland provinces and cities, associations of PSCs, local business associations, government departments and higher education institutions were invited to have a guided tour in the Pavilion, so as to collect opinions and optimise the visitor experience.

1,700 Macao products showcased in the “Macao Ideas”

Established in 2011, the “Macao Ideas” has already moved to basement level 1 of the China-PSCs Complex. Gathering around 1,700 “Made-in-Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design” products from over 100 Macao enterprises.

These products include food, coffee, wines, healthcare products, apparel, footwear, jewellery, skincare products, cultural and creative products and designs, as well as handicrafts. Part of the products are sold via the smart vending machines.

Combining the economic and trade developments with the China-PSCs platform’s advantages to enhance the appropriate diversification of Macao’s economic development

In the future, IPIM plans to continue to organise various activities on basement level 1 of the China-PSCs Complex, including “Livestream selling”, business matching sessions, economic and trade promotion activities, thematic seminars, and to integrate the elements of “Made-in-Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design” and the positioning of Macao as a China-PSCs Platform to promote Macao’s appropriately diversified economic development.

The first “Livestream selling” event will be held tomorrow in the Pavilion through an e-commerce platform, in order to promote PSCs’ products and attract audiences to buy products that interest them online, and also to show the charm of the China-PSCs Platform.

Tour guide services available on Monday to Friday

The Pavilion and the “Macao Ideas” are open from Monday to Friday (09:30 – 13:00, 14:30 – 17:00), and closed on weekends and public holidays. Meanwhile, the Pavilion provides tour guide services to the public every day in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English.

For the latest information, please call (853) 2836 6814 (Pavilion) or (853) 2872 8212 (“Macao Ideas”), or visit https://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or follow “IPIM_MACAU” on WeChat.